THE SPORTING DIARY: Getting stick from Kilcar wans after great performance in Clones

Getting stick from the Kilcar wans

“Is that enough points for you,” came a text just after the final whistle in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones on Sunday.

One thing about these Kilcar supporters, they are not shy.

Having given some of them a lift to Clones (the sister-in-law among them), I got the retaliation in first telling them that there was no pressure. If they could manage two points in the second half, it would be an improvement on the county final! I fully deserved the text at the final whistle!

But to be serious, it was a wonderful advertisement for football in general and for Donegal football in particular. On a perfect day and on a good sod, both teams played their part even if Scotstown looked a little naive at times. It was evident very early that Patrick McBrearty was on form and the Monaghan champions continued to leave him with just one marker. They did have a sweeper protecting the ‘D’ but McBrearty didn’t need to go anywhere near that close; he was firing over points from all angles, and all outside 35m.

Early dominance in the air from the Hughes brothers also dissipated as Michael Hegarty showed his colleagues how to break the ball. It was a special performance from the veteran, too, running the show and making everything look so simple.

When Kilcar got rid of their early nerves, their performance was quite similar to that of the Donegal semi-final against St. Michael’s in MacCumhaill Park. On top of McBrearty’s great scores, they produced a classic goal with Eoin McHugh using his pace to race through and fire an unstoppable shot to the net.

Once they hit the front, they were relentless and never looked in danger. The Scotstown supporters in front of the press box were dumbfounded by the break. They couldn’t believe that their side was being humbled before their eyes.

The Kilcar supporters gave their side a standing ovation coming off at half-time and Patrick McBrearty was given a similar reception when substituted in added time. Afterwards the Kilcar support hung around, lapping up the atmosphere that the win engendered. They knew that they had witnessed their greatest ever triumph outside the county.

It is a great time for the club. Tomorrow night (Friday) they officially open their new floodlit training pitch after taking home three trophies in eight days in recent weeks. They have also launched a 10-week development draw with the aim of carrying out further improvements to the main pitch at Towney.

Everyone pitches in. My current account was pilfered for a 100 euro ticket; that’s the price you have to pay to have an association with the club. I’m told the extended family could have six or seven tickets. There may be small numbers in the parish but they all pitch in with around 900 tickets sold. There are clubs with four and five times the number of households who would only dream of having such a successful draw.

They have another week to prepare for the next big game - taking on Derry and Ulster champions, Slaughtneil, managed by former Donegal manager, Mickey Moran.

The Derry man along with his selectors pulled into the car park in Clones around the same time as I did on Sunday and I got to have a chat with him. He wanted to know about Mickey Hegarty and how he was playing and marvelled at his skill set. It is 15 years since Hegarty was Moran’s captain when he was in Donegal, yet he remembered everything about him and also the fact that Michael’s mother had passed away at a young age that summer around the time of the Ulster final. “She was known as the Lady of the Glen,” said Moran.

I didn’t get to talk to Moran after the game but I’m sure there was plenty of discussion in the car journey back to Derry.

Kilcar will know also that the Ulster semi-final against Slaughtneil will be a different kettle of fish. Hopefully, the sod on Healy Park on Saturday week will be dry, because Kilcar will always be a better team when they have conditions that aid their running game.

Even though they were excellent on Sunday last, they will have to reproduce that type of performance again to succeed. Why? Simply because Slaughtneil will be much better than Scotstown. The Derry side have the experience of years playing at this level and they have a great record of winning close games.

Every opportunity will have to be taken; every mistake punished; every free pointed. But this Kilcar team are capable and the carrot of an Ulster final is dangling!