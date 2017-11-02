Nominations for the annual Donegal Sports Star Awards

Nominations are now being taken for the 42nd Donegal Sports Star Awards. The deadline for nominations is Friday the 24th of November. The awards will once again be sponsored by Donegal County Council.

Only achievements in the calendar year from January 1st 2017 to 31st December 2017 will be eligible for consideration. The only exception is the schools categories, which will be the academic year September 2016 to June 2017. Please note that short-listing of nominations may be applied. No nominations will be accepted for the Hall of Fame. The organizing committee will select winner in this category.

Nominations can be made on-line from the nominations page and emailed to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie

Or by completing a simple

Nomination form, which can be downloaded and posted to Paul McDaid, Post Office, Ramelton. Those not using the on-line can post their nominations to Paul McDaid, Post Office, Ramelton.

Closing date for nominations is Friday 24th November.

For more information go to donegalsportsstarawards.ie or Facebook at Donegalsport Starawards