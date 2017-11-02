National GAA Master Fixture plan presents challenges for Donegal says Co. chairman Sean Dunnion

Donegal officials have given a guarded response to the new GAA National fixtures plan that was released by Croke Park earlier this week.

Donegal chairman, Sean Dunnion, in response to a query from the Democrat, said that the plan released on Tuesday does still leave major challenges for the running of club fixtures.

“While the plan has opened up a window for the month of April, it still leaves huge challenges for May, June and July,” said the Donegal chairman.

Under the master plan which has been drawn by Croke Park, February and March are dedicated to the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.

There are only two intercounty games in April of 2018. The are the Division One and Two Allianz League final on April 1st.

And with the provincial championships not due to get underway until May, the month of April is clear for club football.

But the old difficulty of club versus county arises again once the championships get up and running.

Take the Ulster championship, it has been condensed from ten weeks to six weeks.

In the case of Donegal, their first game is Sunday, May 13th. And if they are successful and go on a run to the Ulster final they will have a game every two weeks up to the Ulster final which has been fixed for June, 24th, a full four weeks earlier than normally would be the case.

And should Declan Bonner and his charges qualify for the Super 8, they are being played off in July with the All-Ireland semi-finals fixed for Saturday August 11th and Sunday, August 12th.

It was planned to originally play the All-Ireland Football final on the last Sunday in August, but due to the impending visit of Pope Francis, the final is put back a week, to Sunday September 3rd.

“May, June and July are still a problem and pose major problems for our CCC. It is going to be impossible to play club football, unless clubs are willing to play without their county men.

“This is something I have been highlighting for some time and that is why we have conducted the review of the club fixture schedule,” added the county chairman.

“And that is why the regulations meeting we have coming up at the end of the month is so important.

“It is really going to be up to the clubs but the bottom line is that club players want to play football in May, June, July and August and we are going to have to provide it for them.”

The regulations meeting (on Monday November 27th) will have to decide on a number of proposals that the review committee and clubs have come-up.

However, there is a growing body of opinion among clubs that there is very little wrong with the current leagues that a little tweaking could not resolve.

One such alteration being mooted is to reduce the number of teams being automatically relegated and promoted from two to one.

This would see the bottom team in each division automatically relegated and the second from the bottom of the higher division playing off with runners up in the lower division to determine status for the following season.



U-20 MANAGER

Meanwhile, the chairman has confirmed that the executive committee had given the go head to begin the process of identifying a manager for the county U-20 team.

That process is due to begin in the next few days and the position is expected to be filled in a matter of weeks. The leading contenders for the post are outgoing Minor manager, Shaun Paul Barrett of Milford and Glenswilly's Gary McDaid, both of whom were nominated for the Donegal senior manager post.