Autumn Showjumping League at Deane's, Bruckless - Week 2

The Autumn Show Jumping League continued at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday and there was some fantastic jumping to be seen.

Once again the Starter Stakes set the tone with clear rounds for all the riders. Freya Burton on Meenarillagh was unaided this week and jumped a lovely clear round. Lexi and Lucy McKeown on Mogally and Picallo travelled from Irvinestown and the trip was worthwhile as they both picked up clear round rosettes.

The 50cm Class saw Rebecca Morrow riding Uisce jump a great round and Freya Moohan on Tango showed no fear as she flew around the course.

The 60cm Class had Freya Moohan on Tango pick up her second clear round rosette of the day. Nia McGowan on Daisy had a close call at the first fence and may thank her super grip for keeping her on, she still jumped a clear round. Clodagh Brady on Hailey’s Comet also jumped a good clear.

The 70cm Class had 4 clear rounds, Ally McClay on Lacey had a lovely clear round. Congratulations to Marie Molloy who was also celebrating her anniversary with a clear round on Fred. Rhiannon Ferguson on Twinkle jumped a fantastic round to pick up a clear round rosette.

In the 80cm Class Ally McClay took her own pony Dottie around the course and jumped a great clear round. Marie Molloy on Fred was in action again, picking up a second clear round rosette. Lucy Stewart on Dedo was pushed out of her comfort zone as she started in the 80cm class but all was well as she crossed the finish line with a clear round.

The 90cm Class was tough and a few unlucky fences down meant that Lucy Stewart on Dedo picked up the only clear of the day. Amy Gardner on Ruby had a steady round and was unlucky to knock fence 6. While Shauneen Gallagher on Lizzy was so unlucky to knock fence 1 as she started but the rest of the round was fantastic.

In the 1m Class Shauneen Gallagher on Lizzy were clear on the 1st fence this time but rattled the 2nd and down it came picking up 4 faults..

We take a small break from the show jumping as the Final of the Autumn Dressage League concludes next week the 5th November, all riders are welcome.

Starter Stakes

Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Spirit

Freya Burton, Letterbarrow, Meenarilagh

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Charlie

Lucy McKeown, Irvinestown, Picallo

Lexi McKeown, Irvinestown, Mogally

50cms

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Uisce

Freya Moohan, Frosses, Tango

Shevonne Nagel, Irvinestown, Mogally

60cms

Nia McGowan, Kinlough, Daisy

Clodagh Brady, Kilcar, Hailey’s Comet

Freya Moohan, frosses, Tango

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

70cms

Marie Molloy, Narin, Fred

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Lacey

Clogadh Brady, Kilcar, Hailey’s Comet

Rhiannon Ferguson, Belleek, Twinkle

80cms

Marie Molloy, Narin, Fred

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Clara Maguire, Irvinestown, Aine

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

90cms

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

1m

No Clears.