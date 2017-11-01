Donegal Champions League finals taking place this weekend

The end of the Donegal Schoolboys League season comes to a close this weekend with the Champions League finals to be played.

On Friday 3rd November, the U12 final will be played under the lights in the magnificent surroundings of Dry Arch Park in Bonagee between Lagan Harps and Illistrin United.

Both these teams came through in the same section with Lagan Harps having a 100% record and also defeated Illistrin 2-0 away. Illistrin finished runners up beating Mulroy Academy on goal difference.

Lagan Harps defeated a very good Ballybofey United side and Illistrin United had a tough encounter with Erne Wanderers before going through by the odd goal.

Both Lagan Harps managed by Garry Gibson and Seamus Crossan and Illistrin United coached by Paddy McDaid andKyle Maloney like to play out from the back and on the ground so it should be a good footballing show.

Lagan Harps - Alex Parke, Callum Lynch, Lucy Cannon, Dylan McAteer, PJ Gallagher, Erin Doherty, Ben O'Donnell, Luke Parke, Max Johnstone, Faolin Gibson, Oisin Harkin and Shay McCole

Illistrin United - Luke Kelly, Jacko Reilly, Max Gallagher, Antoin Boyle, Iarlaith Duffy, Jack Keys, Mark Bonner, Eoghan Scott, Ultan McMonagle, Shay Maloney, Adam McDaid, Daniel Gillispie and Ricky Guntrip

Lagan Harps U-12s

U-14 FINAL

Saturday 4th November will go down in Donegal Schoolboys history when the U14 final which will be played at the Aura Leisure Centre at 11-30am between two teams from the same club. Letterkenny Rovers who flew through their league winning it comfortably and their second string Letterkenny Crusaders who finished fourth to qualify for the group stage. Both teams were in the same group with Rovers defeating Crusaders 4-0 to top the group. Crusaders had to defeat Lagan Harps on the last day to qualify and won 5-2. Both Rovers andCrusaders went through to the final with plenty to spare defeating Bonagee andCappry respectively. The six officials from the Letterkenny club Michael Boyle, Derek Plumb andNoel McGinley from Rovers and James Bonner, Rory McMorrow and Nigel Teape from Crusaders can hold their heads high irrespective of who wins. Rovers will start as favorites but its a club derby so anything can happen.

Letterkenny Rovers - Killian Gribbin, Leon Doherty, James (Barlow) Gallagher, Liam Hannigan, Connor McDaid, David Boyle, Jack Dwyer, Joel Gorman, Nathan Plumb, Rory Pyper, Adam Yisau, Sean McGinley, Tobi Akinyimira, Sean Pascual, Lorcan Harvey, Cory McCarron, Fouad Bashar andJonathon Pearson

Letterkenny Crusaders - Cormac Mulraine, Gerald Casey, Josh Patton, Kenny Alum, Peadar McGeehin, Jake Kelly, Nathan Bonner, Sean McVeigh, Brandon Ndlovu, James Gallagher, Sean McGinley, Conor McMorrow, Oisin Teape, Odhran Galvin, Ibrahim Olayode, Danny McLaughlin, Sean Freeburn, Mohammed Khan, Connor Gallagher, Michael Leeney andKeelin Byrne.

U-16 FINAL

The U16 final will be played in Finn Harps on Sunday 5th November with a 5pm kick off. The two finalists are Keadue Rovers and Eany Celtic. Again both of these clubs were drawn in the same section with Keadue topping the group. They played out a 1-1 draw in the group stages against each other. Both then were winners by the odd goal when Keadue defeated Cappry and Eany defeating Swilly. For Eany Celtic, this is their first time in a Champions League Final. This final will also be a close call with Keadue edging it as favourites.

John Daly andJohn Byrne will have the boys from the south up for this battle and will be relaying on the pace of Jack Byrne on the wing to create any chances for them. The silky skills and left foot of Mikey McFadden from Keadue will surly keep the Eany defence on their toes to help Pat McGhee's side.

Keadue Rovers - Ben Boyle, Maurice McGee, Damien Duddy, Eoin Martin, Noah Boyle, Jay Doherty, Peter McGee, Daire Gallagher, Dominic Doherty, Mikey McFadden, Eoin Boyle, Aidan Proctor, Michael Greene, Lee Gallagher, Aaron Ward andDenis Wallace.

Eany Celtic - Enda O'Hagan, David McGuckin, Jason Dobbyn, Jordan Jervis, Halim Egberongbe, Jack Byrne, Thomas White, Nathan Maxwell, Mark Hutchinson, Kyle Campbell, Loughlin Mulroy, Conor Campbell, Tom Daly, Darragh Griffen, Rhyss Boyle, Patrick Lynch, James McBrearty, James MacNamara, Frank Kennedy, Oisin Meehan andDaniel Ward.

FIXTURES

U12 Final - Friday 3rd November 7 p.m.

Dry Arch Park, Bonagee

Lagan Harps v Illistrin United

Referee - Marty McGarrigle

Assistants - Marty Quinn and Liam McLaughlin

Player of the Match - Sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports

U14 Final, Saturday 4th November 11-30am

Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny

Letterkenny Rovers v Letterkenny Crusaders

Referee - Liam McLaughlin

Assistants - Marty Quinn and Vincent McLaughlin

Player of the Match - Sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports

U16 Final Sunday, 5th November 5pm

Finn Park, Ballybofey

Eany Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Referee - Vincent McLaughlin

Assistants - Liam McLaughlin and Marty McGarrigle

Player of the Match - Sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports