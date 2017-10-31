Donegal champions Kilcar and Ulster champions Slaughtneil game in Healy Park

Donegal champions, Kilcar's game against Derry and reigning Ulster champions, Slaughtneil has been fixed.

The Ulster Council have confirmed that the game will take place in Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday, 11th with a 6.30 throw-in.

Kilcar defeated Scotstown on Sunday last while Slaughtneil accounted for Tyrone champions, Omagh St. Enda's on Saturday night.

The Donegal champions will probably go in as underdogs again but will be hoping to repeat their performance of Sunday last.

Junior champions, Naomh Colmcille will meet Tattyreagh of Tyrone also on Saturday in Celtic Park, Derry with a 2.30 throw-in.

Donegal Intermediate champions, Milford, are in action the next day in the Ulster Intermediate semi-final against Down champions, Rostrevor. That game is fixed for the Athletic Grounds at 2.30 p.m. (Sunday 12th November)