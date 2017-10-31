Here's the full list of GAA club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

This weekend will see Setanta take on Na Magha in MacCumhaill Park in the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship final on Sunday.

The other club fixtures in Donegal in the coming week are listed below:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Sat, 04 Nov,

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Ardara V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sun, 05 Nov,

Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: TBC, Naomh Conáil V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V Dungloe/Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonigle

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B

Sat, 04 Nov,

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Cloughaneely V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Glenswilly V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sun, 05 Nov,

Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Termon V Milford 13:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21C

Sat, 04 Nov,

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Robert Emmets V Convoy 13:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Semi Final

Sun, 05 Nov,

Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: Killygordon, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 12:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

County Under 16s Div 1 Championship Final

Sun, 05 Nov,

Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: The Banks, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

County Under 13s Div 1 Final

Sat, 04 Nov,

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 14:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

County Under 13s Division 2 Final

Sat, 04 Nov,

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh 12:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley