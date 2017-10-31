DONEGAL GAA
Here's the full list of GAA club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
This weekend will see Setanta take on Na Magha in MacCumhaill Park in the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship final on Sunday.
The other club fixtures in Donegal in the coming week are listed below:
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 04 Nov,
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Ardara V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Sun, 05 Nov,
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: TBC, Naomh Conáil V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V Dungloe/Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonigle
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B
Sat, 04 Nov,
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Cloughaneely V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Glenswilly V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sun, 05 Nov,
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Termon V Milford 13:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21C
Sat, 04 Nov,
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, Robert Emmets V Convoy 13:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Semi Final
Sun, 05 Nov,
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: Killygordon, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 12:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
County Under 16s Div 1 Championship Final
Sun, 05 Nov,
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: The Banks, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
County Under 13s Div 1 Final
Sat, 04 Nov,
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 14:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
County Under 13s Division 2 Final
Sat, 04 Nov,
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh 12:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
