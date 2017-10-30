Late Ryan O'Donnell strike the difference between Letterkenny Rovers and Keadue Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers came out on top of this Bank Holiday clash at Central Park over the hosts in what was a decent day for football and made for an open, fast paced encounter.



Keadue Rovers 0

Letterkenny Rovers 1



The visitors were quickest out of the blocks and had the first effort after eight minutes with Conor O’Donnell saving in the home nets. After twelve minutes Keadue had their first chance when Brian Proctor rounded the keeper but his shot trickled wide. Letterkenny were settling well to the task and were maintaining good, crisp passing and were unlucky again on twenty three minutes hitting a shot wide while just short of the half hour mark Keadue’s Jack Doherty hit a free kick just wide of the upright. On forty minutes Letterkenny’s

Jordan Gallagher hit a free kick just over the bar following a good move. Keadue though held out firm to leave it goalless at half time.

The home side were much better in the first few minutes of the second half and Aaron McCafferty on forty seven minutes had attempts at goal, both shots blocked at close range. However Letterkenny began to get the tempo going again Jordan Gallagher was once again unlucky with a long distance shot wide. Keadue made a number of substitutions and began to win a bit more ball in the midfield with sub Aidan Proctor making things difficult for the Letterkenny defence.

On sixty two minutes Noah Boyle broke from the Keadue defence but his cross went just over the bar. Again Letterkenny were still probing and getting shots in and had lots of possession with Keeling Bogle showing well at right back. However during this spell the Keadue defence stood firm with Jay Doherty clearing lots of Letterkenny attacks. On seventy three minutes Aidan Proctor had a shot saved and it was more even than the first half making for an end to end game. Jack Doherty also had a header saved for Keadue. In the last ten minutes, just as Keadue looked as if they would get something from the game, a cross into the Keadue box wasn’t dealt with and Ryan O’Donnell hit a scuffed effort into the net for the only goal of the game.

After that the home side threw everything at it with a shot blocked on the line two minutes from the end, while Letterkenny also had a chance on the break. In the final minute Jay Doherty shot just over from a corner as Keadue tried to equalise. Overall, an entertaining game and Letterkenny on the balance of possession and chances deserved to win but it was hard on a Keadue team, who defended resolutely throughout.

Best for Letterkenny were Jordan Gallagher, Alan Stevenson and Keelin Bogle while best for Keadue were Jay Doherty, Jack Doherty and Owen Martin.

KEADUE ROVERS: Conor O’Donnell, Noah Boyle, Eoin Martin, Jay Doherty, Daniel Ward, Jack Doherty, Declan McCready, Aaron McCafferty, Peter McGee, Brian Proctor, Michael McFadden. Subs: Thomas McIndewar, Maurice McGee, Daire Gallagher, Peder Boyle, Ben Boyle.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Eoin O’Boyle, Keelin Bogle, Ruairi Dennehy, Darren Ferry, Alan Stephenson, Dylan Brolly, Brandon Manues, Jordan Gallagher, Ethan Coll, Clinton Ilupeju, Gabriel Aduaka. Subs: Ryan O’Donnell, Conor Friel.

REFEREE: John Coyle.