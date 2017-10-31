Brian McEniff column: Deep sadness at death of Pat Shovelin

First this week, I begin on a sad note and the passing last weekend of Pat Shovelin.

I didn’t know Pat very well, although I did meet him a number of times during our good years under Jim McGuinness.

His prowess as a goalkeeping coach became well recognised all over the country and he had built up quite a reputation.

He was, by all accounts, a great character too and was a good presence around a squad and in the dressing room.

His death at 41, and leaving behind a wife and two young sons, is very sad. He was far too young to die.

I was down at his wake in Doneyloop on Monday and I met Packie Keeney and Michael O’Donnell and I had a good chat with them.

I was delighted to hear that Jim McGuinness got home to see Pat and spend some time with him a couple of weeks ago. They were very good friends.

My sympathies again to Pat’s wife Chrissy and his two young boys, Ethan and Tom, and his brothers and sister, and the Ardara GAA club. Pat was a big clubman and a great Gael. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

End of league season

I’m just after reading Kevin Cassidy’s piece on Gaoth Dobhair and the fact they had to play four reserve players to make up a team for last week’s last league game of the season against Milford.

It was a nothing game for Gaoth Dobhair but a very important one for Milford and their survival in Division One.

The match also had implications for Bundoran who ended up relegated despite putting up a big score and beating Naomh Conall in their last game.

Bundoran ended level on points but lost out to Milford in the head to head.

The Gaoth Dobhair case highlights the unfairness in the league. Gaoth Dobhair had nothing to play for so just fulfilled the fixture and Milford won handy and survived.

Bundoran played eight games without their two county men, Paul and Jamie Brennan, and of those eight, they only won one.

Don’t get me wrong. We are delighted to have men on the county team and we are very proud of Paul and Jamie.

But our situation does highlight the unfairness of the current league system. I know there are a number of clubs that have the same problem.

There is a review coming up of the leagues at the end of next month and it will give clubs an opportunity to make changes.

Bundoran have submitted a proposal for a change to a 15 team league. I will go more into that in the next week or so.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.