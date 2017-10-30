This Kilcar team is hungry for success says manager Barry Doherty

Kilcar manager, Barry Doherty, was very pleased with the team performance and felt the early setback of Scotstown getting a goal didn't faze them.

"The early goal didn't affect us. We kept on the same game plan. Before we might have thrown in the towel but this is a team that are hungry for success and we're trying our very best in every game."

He was happy to talk about the man of the match performance given by his skipper, Patrick McBrearty: "Patrick is playing very well and kept us in it in the first half and then Eoin got the goal and we really kicked on from there. We were seven up at half-time and we said in the dressing room to keep tipping over the points and don't concede a goal and we should win the game and that was the case."

Having the lead made it comfortable for Kilcar according to Doherty: "They had to go chasing the game and it left Paddy in a situation where he was one on one inside. That's the type of football they play. They're more physical but we don't have those sort of players so we have to play a style that suits us."

Given that they had to deal with a lot of high ball, Doherty was especially pleased with his last line of defence: "They've been doing very well. That's the first time we haven't had a clean sheet in four or five games. We're trying to stop teams scoring goals. We've worked very hard on that at training. I'm delighted with our full-back line; we try and defend as a team and attack as a team. It's all about finding a good balance which we did at times today."

Asked about the contrast with the county final Doherty said that they had to be prepared for whatever is put in front of them. "If they want to play with 15 men behind the ball that's fine too. We like to play football. If we're let play football we will and if we're not we'll play football against you too. It's just different styles and I'm very happy with today's performance."

Now they can look forward to taking on Ulster champions, Slaughtneil from Derry: "We'll look forward to it. Fantastic team. Watched them and they know how to grind out results, so we've got to try and turn the tide and see if we can get it to go our way," said Doherty.

Big difference from Donegal - McGinley

Kilcar's mobile midfielder, Ciaran McGinley's first reaction after the game was the difference it was from playing in Donegal.

"Yeah. The difference in playing in Donegal is that there is a massive amount of pressure on you. There has been for a long time. It's just to get out and play with no pressure and go out and express yourself on the field.

"We're delighted. It took us a while to get into the game, but once we got going we really started motoring we started sticking away the points and we were delighted to get into an Ulster semi-final."

Asked was there some nerves at the beginning, McGinley said: "There definitely was nerves. It was new to every single one of our team to play Ulster club football. And Scotstown have been there for three years and they had that experience and started better.

"Kilcar teams in the past might have dropped their heads if the opposition scored 1-1 but the heads never dropped and we found our way into the game and kicked the points," said Ciaran.

"We didn't get off to the best starts at the start of the second half with the ball turned over, myself, and they went up the field and got a point. When a team gets ahead of us we do our best to claw back and get ahead again," said McGinley, who said that they also pushed ahead when in front.

"There is no point sitting back (on a lead) and inviting teams on to you. You have to push on and we did. The transition between the defensive shape and getting forward is something we have really tried to work on. It is one thing getting numbers back, but you must push forward to," said McGinley, who is looking forward to the semi-final.

"You are up against the best team in Ulster in the past number of years in Slaughtneil. They are going to be a massive test but everyone in the camp is looking forward to it now."