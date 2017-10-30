KILCAR V ST. MICHAEL'S: Kilcar keep winning with U-21s defeating St. Michael's in Towney

The weekend kept giving for Kilcar as their U-21s defeated St. Michael's in the first round of the Donegal U-21A Championship in Towney this afternoon.

Kilcar 5-11

St. Michael's 4-6

After the seniors giving a scintillating performance to dispose of Scotstown in Clones on Sunday, it was the turn of the U-21s with three of the starting senior team on duty in Towney.

Stephen McBrearty, just as his older brother, Patrick, did in Clones, was the star of the show for the home side finishing with 2-9 of the winners' total.

Playing at midfield, McBrearty hit 1-4 in the opening half, the goal from the penalty spot, while he also contributed four frees.

Kilcar led by 2-4 to 2-3 at the break, the other goal coming from Aaron McShane.

They kicked on in the second half with McBrearty hitting a great goal after powering through the St. Michael's defence and he also added five poins, three from play. The two other senior players, Conor Doherty (1-0) and Andrew McClean (0-1) also contributed hugely to the win.

St. Michael's relied heavily on Donegal senior star, Michael Langan, for their scores, as he hit 1-5 while Co. minor Colin McFadden notched 1-1, while Ciaran McGinley and substitute Shane Langan got their other goals.

Kilcar now meet reigning Co. U-21 champions, Gaoth Dobhair, in the quarter-final, which is scheduled for next weekend. Their senior manager, Barry Doherty, will be keeping his fingers crossed that none of his senior panel get injured ahead of their Ulster Club semi-final clash with Slaughtneill on Saturday week, 11th November.

KILCAR: Owen O'Donnell; Gavin Moore, Daniel Lyons, Padraig McShane; Ryan O'Donnell, Cormac Cannon (1-0), Kenny Doogan; Stephen McBrearty (2-9,pen, 5f,'45'), Paddy McShane; Oran Doogan (0-1), Conor Doherty (1-0), Andrew McClean (0-1); Aaron McShane (1-0), Jason Campbell, Gary Molloy. Subs., Michael Cunningham for J Campbell; John James McNelis for K Doogan.



ST. MICHAEL'S: Dean McColgan; Liam Kelly, Aidan McFadden, Brandan McColgan; Ruairi Friel, Jamie Hunter, Tony Toye; Michael Langan (1-5), Ciaran Kelly; Lee McColgan, Colin McFadden (1-1), Owen Kelly; James Sharkey,. Ciaran McGinley (1-0), Hugh O'Donnell. Sub., Shane Langan (1-0) for Sharkey.



REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)