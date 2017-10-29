First league points for Swilly Rovers and Bonagee United

Cockhill Celtic came from 2-0 down to defeat Finn Harps Reserves 8-4 in a madcap Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League clash on Sunday.

Letterkenny Rovers’ win at Derry City Reserves means it’s a three-way tie at the top.

Swilly Rovers and Bonagee United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw that earned each a first point of the campaign.



Swilly Rovers . . . 2

Bonagee United . . . 2

A share of the spoils in a very entertaining game played in glorious sunshine at Swilly Park.

Matty Harkin, who was very impressive for Bonagee throughout, almost put the visitors ahead in the first minute when through on goal, but shot just wide from a good position.

Swilly Rovers went ahead on 8 minutes when Kennedy Ansah's superbly struck free kick was parried by Gareth Wade and the smart thinking Jordan Nugent nipped in to score from close range.

Swilly went two up on 20 minutes when a superb cross from the right from Ciaran McHugh was met by Marty McDaid whose stunning diving header beat the advancing Wade.

Matty Harkin and Dean Larkin both went close for Bonagee just before the break but Swilly keeper Sean Friel was equal to the task.

In the second half, Bonagee shortened the deficit on 55 minutes when a Michael Funston free-kick was headed home in some style by Jamie Lynah.

On 62 minutes Bonagee were level when Matty Harkin found space in the penalty box to fire home from 10 yards.

Bonagee piled on the pressure and Michael Kusi produced a superb intervention to deny Dean Larkin when it looked as if he was about to score.

SWILLY ROVERS: Sean Friel, Ciaran McHugh, Shaun Crossan, Paul Clarke, Conor Duggan, Daire Crossan, Jordan Nugent, Eamon McHugh, Kennedy Ansah, Marty McDaid, Ryan McDaid. Subs: Duncan Patterson, Brad Patterson, Derek Ani, Adam Sahli, Michael Kusi, Jason McDaid, Jamie Blaney.

BONAGEE UTD: Gareth Wade, Glenn Gallagher, Ciaran Daffan, Daniel Stolaryk, Cillian McLaughlin, Dean Larkin, Jamie Lynah, Chris Moran, James Carolan, Michael Funston, Matty Harkin. Subs: Rory McCrossan, Aaron Wasson, Darren Coyle, Dylan O’Brien, Ryan Moran, Jordan Rodgers.

REFEREE: Vincent McLoughlin.

Cockhill Celtic . . . 8

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 4

Harps went ahead on 13 minutes when Adam Duffy was released and finished confidently past Lee McCarron.

They went two up on 26 minutes Duffy again sprung the offside trap and squared for Stephen Doherty to convert from close range.

Cockhill pulled a goal back on 35 minutes when keeper Boyle was penalised for time wasting and Friel smashed home the resulting free kick.

Cockhill equalised on 42 minutes when Friel released Moran on the left side and he slotted low past Boyle.

The comeback was complete on 45 minutes when Friel converted a penalty after Coyle was tripped in the box.

Their fourth goal arrived in the first attack of the half when Friel completed his hat trick. A minute later it was 5-2. Moran's cross from the right eluded everyone and nestled in the far corner.

Harps stuck to their task and got a goal back on 52 minutes when Dylan McCroary slotted past McCarron.

Further Cockhill goals followed from Ronan Doherty, Malachy McDermott and Paul McKinney.

Zach Gorman headed a late fourth for Harps.

Derry City Reserves . . . 2

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 3

Letterkenny Rovers came from behind to defeat Derry City Reserves at Templemore and join the Candystripes and Cockhill at the top.

Connor Gormley drilled home from the penalty spot to put Derry ahead, but Kevin McGrath, Pajo Rafferty and Sean McCarron put Rovers in command.

Sean McBride struck late for Derry, but it was too little, too late.

FIXTURES

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Thursday, November 2, 7.30pm

Bonagee United v Finn Harps Reserves

Sunday, November 5, 2pm

Fanad United v Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers v Cockhill Celtic