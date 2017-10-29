Caitriona Jennings disappointed despite taking silver medal

For the second year-in-a-row, Caitriona Jennings took a silver medal in the National Women’s category in Sunday’s SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.

The Letterkenny athlete ran 2.42.36 and finished over three minutes down on winner Laura Graham (2.31.06).

Jennings, who was fifth overall in the women’s section, said she was disappointed not to have raced better.

“I went off way too fast and paid the price towards the end when I really suffered,” she said.

“I know I’m better than that. I feel I had a sub-2.40 run in me, but for different reasons, it didn’t work out today.

“It was tough going. It was warm, and there was a wind. But I’m definitely in better shape and feel I could have done so much better. But I’ll move on and hopefully I can learn from this.”

Jennings was among a large number of Donegal athletes who took to the line for Sunday’s race. Around 20,000 athletes completed the 26.2m route with Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC impressive in finishing in 2.38.46.

Among the other top finishers from Donegal were Sean McFadden of Letterkenny AC who ran 2.51.52, Anthony Doherty, Milford AC who finished in 2.56.41, and Paul Russell, Milford AC, 2.58.25.

Practically every club from the county was represented and there were some fantastic individual performances on what’s one of the top annual events on the sporting calendar.