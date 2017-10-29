MILFORD V KILLEAVY: McNamee guides Milford to famous victory

Milford produced a storming finish to come from behind to clinch a place in the Ulster semi-final with a one point victory over Killeavy from Armagh in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.



MILFORD 1-13

KILLEAVY 1-12



Tony McNamee was once again the Milford hero as his last minute point deep in injury time proved to be the winner in a tie that for a long period looked to be going the way of the Armagh champions.



McNamee also scored the goal that tied up the game in the middle of the second half. That came after Killeavy led by four points early in the second period

Killeavy, who lost man of the match from the Armagh final Raymond Taggart to injury before the game, had been the better side up to that point.

The teams were level three times in the opening quarter but a Paul Quinn goal after good play from Donal O’Neill and Michael Murphy propelled Killeavy 1-3 to 0-3 in front with 19 minutes on the clock.

Cathal Boyle, James Donnelly and Ronan McGuinness scored the early three Killeavy points.

Luke Barrett (2) and Cathal McGettigan were the Milford men to find the target in the first quarter.

The Armagh men pressed high up and with Milford struggling to get their hands on the ball out around the middle third, they were forced to defend for much of the half.

Milford were relying on hitting on the break and just after Quinn found the net Ronan Docherty came close at the other end.

The young minor broke through the middle, beat the keeper, but was denied by a cat-like save from full-back Cathair McKinney who got back to deflect over for a point.

Eoin McPartland and Ronan McGuinness knocked over points to extend the Killeavy lead out to 1-5 to 0-4.

Scores came for Milford from Darragh Black and Ronan McGuinness, with his team’s first score from a free, before Kane Barrett made it a three point game on the stroke of half-time

Luke Barrett and Cathal McGettigan hit points as Milford got off to a good start on the resumption and the margin was back to one, 1-6 to 0-8.



But Killeavy upped their game again and they belted over three quick points to go four up again by the 42 minute.



Milford came out of their shell in the closing quarter and ran at the Armagh men. Darragh Black hit a point before Kane Barrett set up McNamee who made no mistake, Milford 1-9, Killeavy 1-9, and the fat back in the fire.



Cathal McGettigan edged Milford ahead for the first time on 47 minutes, 1-10 to 1-9 with a quarter of an hour left.



The sides were level three more times before the finish and before McNamee stepped up once again and from a tight angle and on the run he struck the winner.

MILFORD: Caolan Bolton; Gary Merritt, Barry McNulty, T J Evesson; David Curley, Paddy Peoples, Ryan McMahon; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-3); Christopher Barrett, Ronan Docherty (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (0-3, 2f); Darragh Black (0-2), Kane Barrett (0-2), Tony McNamee (1-2).

Subs: Anthony Fisher for R McMahon 48; Kyle Black for C Barrett, 54; Sean Black for K Barrett.



KILLEAVY: Sean O’Hanlon; Ciaran McGuinness, Cathair McKinney, Jamie Cosgrove; Ronan McGuinness (0-3,1f), Donal O’Neill (1-1), Kyle Mallon; Cathal Boyle (0-1), James Donnelly(0-1); Eoin McParland (0-1), Conor O’Neill (0-4, 2f), Michael Murphy; Niall O’Neill, Paul Quinn (1-0), Michael McNamee.



Subs: Paddy Hannaway (0-1) for C McGuinness 47; Tom Behan for M McNamee 53; Gordon Magennis for K Mallon, 56.



REFEREE: Anthony Marron (Monaghan).