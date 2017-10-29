KILCAR V SCOTSTOWN: Fantastic victory for Kilcar in Clones

Kilcar produced a special display to dispose of Scotstown in the Ulster Club Championship in St. Tiernach's Park, Clones on Sunday.

Kilcar . . . 1-16

Scotstown . . . 1-6

It was a display to be proud of from the Donegal champions with Patrick McBrearty, Michael Hegarty, Ryan McHugh and Ciaran McGinley especially outstanding in a great overall team display.

Kilcar produced 12 minutes of scintillating footballing in the second quarter, hitting 1-6 without reply to go to the dressing room 1-10 to 1-3 ahead.

Patrick McBrearty was simply on fire, hitting seven of those points and they embellished it with a goal straight from the practice ground, finished by Eoin McHugh.

Apart from conceding a goal after four minutes, it was a perfect opening half for Kilcar. Scotstown just couldn't match their running game. Inside three minutes midfielder Frank Caulfield was shown yellow for stopping Ryan McHugh off the ball. Patrick McBrearty had a point from the free, but Scotstown hit back with Kieran Hughes winning the kick-out and finding Conor McCarthy, who rounded Pauric Carr and hit the Kilcar net.

Patrick McBrearty had a 'point' awarded by the umpire knocked off by the referee before a Ross McKenna effort was allowed to hop by Eamonn McGinley over the bar.

Two Patrick McBrearty points had Kilcar back in the game by the 15th minute before the Hughes brothers combined to set up Shane Carey at the other end.

Patrick McBrearty found the range from the sideline while Conor McCarthy got an easy point at the other end on 18 minutes, but that was to be the home side's final score of the half as Kilcar took over.

McBrearty converted a free after Ryan McHugh was fouled and his brother Stephen had Kilcar level on 21 minutes. A minute later came their goal as Ryan McHugh took a free to McBrearty, who laid it off to Eoin McHugh on the run and he cut through to fire to the net.

Darren Hughes had a half chance of a goal before Kilcar cut Scotstown open again. The final pass was cut out but Eoin McHugh had been fouled and McBrearty pointed the free. Patrick had his seventh point before Ryan McHugh closed out the half with two great scores to leave his side seven ahead at the break.

Scotstown pulled two points back inside a minute and a half from Conor McCarthy and Ross McKenna but a free from McBrearty and a neat point from Michael Hegarty had the lead back at seven. Ciaran McGinley added another. Rory Beggan pulled one back from a free to leave it 1-13 to 1-6 entering the final quarter.

Kilcar had a goal chance as Ciaran McGinley combined with Andrew McClean but his shot was deflected on to the crossbar and safety by Beggan while at the other end, Ryan McHugh deflected an Orin Heaphy out for a '45'.

Ryan McHugh had time to add a free with McBrearty nursing cramp while Scotstown launched a few high missiles which were dealt with by Kilcar.

Before the end Scotstown lost Sean Mohan to a black card while Ryan McHugh closed out the scoring from a free.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Ryan McHugh (0-5,2f), Michael Hegarty (0-1), Barry Shovlin; Ciaran McGinley (0-1), Mark McHugh; Andrew McClean, Eoin McHugh (1-0), Conor Doherty; Stephen Shovlin, Patrick McBrearty (0-8,4f), Stephen McBrearty (0-1). Subs., Matthew McClean for Doherty 43; Mark Sweeney for A McClean 22; Ashley Carr for S McBrearty 57; Aodhán McBrearty for P McBrearty 62.

SCOTSTOWN: Rory Beggan (0-1,f); Fergal McPhillips, William Carroll, Sean Mohan; Donal Morgan, Damien McArdle, Emmet Caulfield; Frank Caulfield, Kieran Hughes; James Hamill, Shane Carey (0-1), Ross McKenna (0-2); Paul Sherlock, Darren Hughes, Conor McCarthy (1-2). Subs., Dermot McCrudden for Hamill 42; Orin Heaphy for McKenna bcard 45; Michael McCarville for Carey 59

REFEREE: Ciaran Branagan (Down)