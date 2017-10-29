All the results from Sunday's New Mills 10k road race

Much of the attention this weekend might well be on Sunday's Dublin City Marathon, but there was a great turn-out for Sunday morning's annual New Mills 10k road race.

Organised by Letterkenny AC and sponsored by Michael Murphy's Sports and Leisure, the event was one by Pauric Breslin of Letterkenny in an impressive time of 35 minutes, 10 seconds.

He had just 14 seconds to spare on Adam Speer of Finn Valley (35.24) with Michael Black third in 35.32.

The first female athlete was Fionnuala Diver of Letterkenny AC who ran 38.08.

Here's a full list of the results:

New Mills 10k 2017

Michael Murphy's Sport & Leisure

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 612 Pauric Breslin m MO LAC 35:10,5

2. 654 Adam Speer m MO Finn Valley AC 35:24,6

3. 624 Michael Black m MO 35:32,8

4. 611 Paul Ward m M40 Tirconaill 36:19,8

5. 633 Conor McDevitt m MO Foyle Valley 36:33,4

6. 614 John McCallion m MO Limerick AC 37:27,3

7. 658 Gavin Crawford m MO 24/7 37:29,8

8. 660 Peter McMenamin m MO Finn Valley AC 37:41,0

9. 630 Fionnuala Diver f FO LAC 38:08,8

10. 659 Kevin Kelly m MO 38:37,2

11. 664 Martin Gormley m M50 LAC 38:49,6

12. 615 Tom Thompson m M50 Finn Valley AC 39:46,4

13. 638 Marty Fagan m M40 39:58,9

14. 653 Paul Mc Intyre m MO 24/7 40:22,7

15. 639 Gary Mc Fadden m M40 Foyle Valley 40:58,7

16. 622 Gary Neely m M40 Swanlings 41:18,4

17. 656 John Daly m M40 24/7 42:18,6

18. 605 Owen J Coyle m M50 Rosses AC 42:22,2

19. 652 Steven Drummond m M40 42:27,2

20. 662 Daniel Hewett m MO Milford AC 42:31,1

21. 618 Peter Hamilton m M40 LAC 42:32,7

22. 671 Liam Ferry m MO LAC 42:50,1

23. 627 John Hughes m M50 LAC 42:50,3

24. 616 Eamonn Mac Niallais m M50 43:08,6

25. 678 Garvan Mulligan m MO 43:40,6

26. 663 Jarlath Duffy m M40 24/7 43:44,6

27. 617 Frank Pinder m M50 LAC 44:09,4

28. 661 Donal Cox m M40 44:22,5

29. 647 Stephen Cunningham m MO 44:42,6

30. 657 David O'Carroll m MO MTG4 44:54,3

31. 619 Noel Irwin m M40 Ray - Men on the Moave 44:55,8

32. 642 Cathal Morrisson m MO 45:00,3

33. 626 John Fealty m M50 45:03,5

34. 613 Sabrina Mackey f F40 45:05,5

35. 666 Enda Kelly m MO MTG4 45:19,6

36. 607 Richard Raymond m M60 LAC 46:00,5

37. 673 Paul Gillen m M50 46:05,5

38. 651 Charles Mc Fadden m MO Star 46:16,4

39. 632 Shaun McFadden m M40 46:56,4

40. 602 Iggy Houston m M50 Melvin 47:11,9

41. 668 Seamus Nallen m M40 MTG4 47:28,2

42. 629 Jimmy McBride m M60 LAC 47:37,2

43. 676 Eoghan Gleeson m MO Run 4 Fun Lk 47:58,4

44. 635 Sean Quinn m M40 48:13,0

45. 621 Mary Sweeney f FO LAC 48:14,9

46. 644 Liz Mac Phaidin f FO 48:41,4

47. 601 Deborah Kelly f FO Melvin 48:50,6

48. 667 Joanne Busch f F40 Belfast Running Club 48:51,9

49. 636 Ciaran Bovaird m M40 49:06,2

50. 637 Paul Duddy m M40 49:26,1

51. 620 Noel McBride m M50 49:57,1

52. 623 James Gallagher m M40 50:20,8

53. 646 Tommy Doherty m M50 Drumoghill Running Club 51:09,9

54. 608 Jackie Harvey f F55 Tirconaill 51:10,6

55. 634 Edward Diver m M50 Ray Men on the Move 51:42,2

56. 670 Tony McNamee m M50 51:45,8

57. 603 Brian Gallagher m M60 LAC 51:51,8

58. 675 Hugh Ward m M50 51:51,9

59. 604 Philip Connolly m M60 LAC 52:16,0

60. 640 Barry Tinney m M40 53:05,7

61. 655 Gerry Ward m M50 53:26,4

62. 628 Paddy Divine m M40 54:03,8

63. 650 Seamus Diver m M40 55:18,6

64. 609 Joseph Casey m M50 55:29,5

65. 645 Frankie Murray m M50 Finn Valley AC 55:49,9

66. 643 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 57:23,0

67. 625 Joe Quigley m M50 Bolt 58:01,1

68. 610 Pat McKenna f F45 LAC 58:24,9

69. 665 Niamh McDaid f FO LAC 58:25,4

70. 641 Jeanette McGlinchey f F45 Letterkenny Park Run 60:04,9

71. 669 Noreen Sharkey f F55 Letterkenny Park Run 60:05,2

72. 648 Mary Gallagher f F45 60:06,9

73. 606 Steven Elder m MO 60:32,2

74. 674 Cathal Campbell m M50 66:41,6