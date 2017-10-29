READ THE REID: Remembering Pat Shovelin

It was a busy but a sad week for those of us who knew Donegal goalkeeping coach Pat Shovelin.

The CLG Dhun na nGall Gala Banquet feted the 1992 All-Ireland Football Champions last Friday night.

On Saturday evening, however, news filtered through about Pat’s passing. His untimely death at the age of 41 certainly puts everything into perspective.

I only got to know Pat when I joined Jim McGuinness’s back-room team at the beginning of 2012. He was an affable and chirpy character who loved Donegal GAA.

His main focus was coaching our two goalkeepers Paul Durcan and Michael Boyle but, Pat had a massive contribution to many aspects of the team's overall game preparations. Wherever you saw McGuinness, Pat was never far away. He was always jovial and never afraid to crack a joke.

I know that Pat was an avid Liverpool fan which made for plenty of banter on the team bus. He let the lads away with nothing but was able to take a jibe in great jest.

Aside from his fun-loving ways, Pat was a serious and brilliant coach. He volunteered selfless hours to the Donegal cause through thick and thin and was duly rewarded for his huge efforts with the All-Ireland title in 2012.

His youngest son Ethan was born during our time with Donegal which was cause for great joy amongst the squad and staff.

Away from the football field, Pat was a quiet and private family man. He and his wife Chrissie were blessed with two boys all of whom Pat adored and they loved him immensely.

I saw Pat a few months ago. He was extremely positive but knew that he was gravely ill. Only weeks ago, I knew that Pat was fighting hard. Unfortunately, he lost his last battle but leaves a fantastic legacy for his family.

As Fr. Porter alluded to in his homily, Pat was a man of great faith and what a consolation it was during his illness and particularly this past few weeks.

Life here is but a glimpse compared to what awaits us in eternal glory. Pat Shovelin was a kind, sincere and honest man who gave so much and expected so little in return. Dying at such a young age turns our own troubles into insignificance and contextualises the fickle nature of our earthly lives.

I saw a post on Facebook from one of my former playing colleague's wife last Saturday morning which was thought-provoking: “I am so glad to have my children with me…better than any All-Ireland”.



We are all much older and hopefully much wiser 25 years on. Few of us had children back then but, we must live in the current era and appreciate the things that are precious in life.

Those of us who are blessed with children do all that we can to love and nurture them. In the twilight of my playing career, I devoted little time to my very young children since football completely took over. I felt that I didn’t have time. Thank God, I made up for those lost few years.



Friday night was a brilliant occasion in the Abbey Hotel. Five-hundred people gathered to honour the team and management of 1992. To be honest, I feel a little embarrassed by this adulation nowadays. I feel that we are history and surely history-makers but, we're old men.

That said, it was a great occasion to reminisce with hard core GAA supporters who followed the Donegal team the length and breadth of Ireland back then. Many of them still do. Most of the players who were a part of that winning team have put a lot back into the game.

It is important to state that there were many players back then who missed out in the All-Ireland success who also put much back into the GAA, either through managing, coaching and administration. Many of those players were probably more deserving of an All-Ireland title than I was.

We were fortunate to be there as part of a team which gelled and were ultimately successful. When I was a young lad, I was taken to matches by my father. One of my heroes was Seamie Granaghan from Bundoran. He was a lightning quick corner forward. It just happened that during my time working in Bundoran in 1983, I had the privilege of playing alongside Seamie. Today, I still admire and look up to Seamie Granaghan as I do to all of the other former Donegal footballers.

Sadly, missing that night was another great hero of mine, Seamus Bonner. Seamus had a long and successful career with Donegal. Again, I had the honour of lining out with Seamus for Donegal many times. Seamus too, passed away far too young.

Occasions such as the one that we had last Friday evening serve to remind us that life is valuable. Thank God, all of the rest of the 1992 squad and management are still with us. I genuinely love to meet up with the lads from time to time.

We’ve had our share of events this year; the Ulster Final, the All-Ireland Final and most recently the Gala Banquet last Friday evening. We do have one other gathering which sees most of the players going to London courtesy of Tír Conaill Gaels at the beginning of December.

Due to other commitments, I am unable to go. This one is just a bridge too far for me. I do hope that we will be able to meet soon in a more informal setting.

Finally, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Pat Shovelin’s wife Chrissie, his sons Ethan and Tom, his mother Margaret, sister Susie, brothers Michael and Gavin. May he rest in peace.