Donegal champions Naomh Colmcille advance to Ulster Club semi-final with win in MacCumhaill Park

Naomh Colmcille are looking forward to an Ulster semi-final following their four point win over Cavan champions Ballymachugh tonight in Ballybofey.



Naomh Colmcille 1-8

Ballymachugh (Cavan) 0-7



Matthew Crossan kicked four points and John Fullerton scored the game’s only goal as the Donegal champions booked their place in the last four in the province.

Ballymachugh led by two points, 0-6 to 0-4, at the end of an eventful opening 30 minutes and looked a decent side.

But the Cavan champions’ indiscipline cost them dearly.

They lost full-forward James Kiernan to a black card on 41 seconds and they were reduced to 14 seven minutes from half-time when centre-back Anthony Baxter picked up a second yellow card.

They also had Finbar Sheridan and Barry Kiernan shown yellow cards.

The Cavan men got off to the better start and had three points on the board to lead 0-3 to 0-1 after Barry Kiernan and Alan Donohoe scored the points.

Daniel Clarke hit the Naomh Colmcille point. Donohoe added another for an 0-4 to 0-2 lead before Matthew Crossan landed Naomh Colmcille’s second.

And thanks to two more super strikes from Crossan, Naomh Colmcille were back within one before Kiernan kicked his third of the half for a two point interval lead.

Matthew Crossan with his fourth made it a one point game within four minutes of the restart.

The Donegal champions went ahead for the first time courtesy of a John Fullerton goal. That was on 47 minutes for a 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

Fullerton finished well after a hanging Matthew Crossan long range free was flicked across the goalmouth by Ryan McErlean.

And McErlean, who was having a quiet game, raced up the right wing to land a super point for a 1-6 to 0-6 lead with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

The Donegal champions continued to dominate to the end and Michael Lynch and Daniel Lynch landed the late points to close out the game.

Barry Kiernan scored the Cavan men’s only point of the second half deep in injury time.



NAOMH COLMCILLE: John Roulstone; Ricky Hegarty, Alex Devenney, Paul Friel; Gerard Curran, Ciaran Devine, Kevin Gallagher; Michael Lynch (0-1,f), Daniel Clarke (0-2,1f); John Fullerton (1-0), Ryan McErlean (0-1), Oran Hilley; Matthew Crossan(0-4), Willie Gillespie, William Lynch. Subs: Michael Friel for C Devine 30; Don Hegarty for R Hegarty ht; Conor Grant for W Gillespie 42; H O’Donnell for G Curran 49; Eddie Gillespie for M Crossan 59.

BALLYMACHUGH: Darragh Goldrick; Garry Kelly, Darragh Kiernan, Jamie Coyle; Christopher Rooney, Anthony Baxter, Dillon Kiernan; Liam Buchannon, James Smith; James Henry Fitzsimons, Barry Kiernan (0-5,4f), Alan Donohoe (0-2); Finbarr Smith, James Kiernan, Padraig Galligan. Subs., Diarmaid O’Reilly for F Sheridan 22; Ciaran McGoldrick for J H Fitzsimons 46. Subs: Sean Galligan for James Kiernan 41 secs, black card; Brendan McLarney for P Galligan 58;

REFEREE: Sean Laverty (Antrim).

Listen to manager Ryan McKinley's reaction to the win