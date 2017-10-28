DONEGAL V MAYO: Donegal bow out to Mayo in Masters semi-final after extra-time

Donegal Masters GAA team were agonisingly close to an All-Ireland final but eventually lost out in extra-time to Mayo in Ballymote.

Donegal 0-13

Mayo 2-9

The goals made the difference for Mayo in the end, but they needed a late equaliser in normal time to take this game to extra-time.

There was very little between the sides with the scores level at the end of the first half (1-2 to 0-5) while they were deadlocked at 2-5 to 0-11 at the end of normal time.

But in extra-time Mayo showed their experience to just edge out the game by two points.

"The experience of Mayo gained at the top level over the last number of years was probably the difference. We were unlucky not to get the result in normal time and when it went to extra-time Mayo were able to kill off the game and hold possession that little bit better," said Donegal manager, Val Murray, who thanked all his players for a great effort.

Donegal were not helped by the fact that they had to line out with Eamonn Doherty and Sean McDaid, their full and centre-half back due to injury and they also lost Brian McLaughlin and Stephen McGonagle to injury in the opening half.

The other big talking point was a missed opportunity for a goal in the opening half when Benny Cassidy just didn't get the ball away to Michael Sticky Ward, who was free. Cassidy was fouled and Donegal did get a point, but the goal was there for the taking.

DONEGAL: Martin Gillespie; Charlie Doherty, Kevin McGettigan, John A McMullan; Adrian McColgan, Packie McGrath, Michael McShane (0-1); David McShane (0-1), John Haran; Paul McGonagle (0-3), Gerard McGrenra, Stephen McGonagle; Michael Sticky Ward (0-5), Brian McLaughin (0-1), Benny Cassidy (0-1).

Rolling subs: Charlie Gallagher, Charlie Bonner, Paul Gallagher, Paul McGlynn, Dermot McColgan, Stephen Walls, Daniel Branley, Maurice McBride, Stephen Moss, Seamus McGinty, Seamus Furey, Ross Brady, Martin McShane, Ross Steed, Charlie McGinty, Liam Breen.