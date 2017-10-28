Devlin the hero as Naomh Muire earn draw with Ardara

Daniel Devlin was the toast of the Lower Rosses on Saturday as his last gasp goal snatched a late draw against Ardara in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship relegation play-off.



ARDARA 0-13

NAOMH MUIRE 2-7



The young forward, who was introduced at half-time, and was not fit to start due to injury, also scored the first Naomh Muire goal.

That was on 38 minutes and brought Naomh Muire back to within a point of Ardara who led by six at one stage early in the second half.

Ardara, powered by Brendan McNelis and Conor Classon in the middle of the field, were the better side over the hour in Glenties. C J Molloy proved a good target man and Lorcan O’Donnell was clinical from both placed ball and from general play.

Nicholas Maguire at wing back was the outstanding Ardara player. Reading the game well at the back and driving forward, he linked up with the attack and set up a number of crucial scores, especially in the first half.

They led 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time thanks to a good second quarter and points from O’ Donnell, Molloy, McNelis, Gareth Concarr, Peter McHugh and Conor Classon.

Darragh White and Robbie O’Donnell, up from the back with a fine individual effort, scored the points for Naomh Muire, who started without Lee Boyle, Padraig McCafferty, Sean Yank Boyle and the championship-tied Jack O’Brien.

Ardara were minus Brendan Boyle and the long-term injured Paddy McGrath.

Five points, having played with a strong wind, was not all that of a comfortable lead for Ardara at the break.

And while CJ Molloy converted an early free on the resumption to push the lead out to six, Naomh Muire weren’t daunted.

With the addition of Sean the Yank and Devlin at half-time and Adam O’Brien breaking the McNelis, Classon first half dominance in the middle of the field, Naomh Muire enjoyed a good second quarter.



Darragh White and the Yank kicked two points and when Devlin ran onto a Sean Burns cross for the opening goal, the margin was back to one, 0-8 to 1-4.

In fairness to Ardara they picked themselves up from the floor and Lorcan O’Donnell made light of the wind when he converted two quick frees from the ‘45.

And when Gareth Concarr, screwed over from a tight angle, Ardara had breathing space again. They were four up with a little over a quarter hour left on the clock.

Devlin and Yank Boyle pulled two back for Naomh Muire but points from Concarr and O’Donnell made it a four point game, deep in injury time.



But to their credit Naomh Muire refused to buckle. Adam O’Brien, who had a big second half, made it a one point game, before Devlin became the hero with his late strike.

The replay is in a fortnight, most likely back in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

ARDARA: Cathal Gallagher; Joe Melly, Declan Gavigan, Kelvin Slowey; Nicholas Maguire, Tony Harkin, John Ross Molloy; Conor Classon (0-1), Brendan McNelis (0-1); Kieran Breslin, Peter McHugh(0-1), Danny Walsh; Gareth Concarr (0-3,1f), CJ Molloy (0-2), Lorcan O’Donnell (0-5, 2f ,1’45).

Sub; Johnny Herron for J Melly, h/t.

NAOMH MUIRE: Tomas Duffy; Patrick Rodgers, Brian Gillespie, Robbie O’Donnell (0-1); Cian Boyle, Aidi O’Gara, Daniel Gallagher; Hugh Martin, Adam O’Brien (0-1); Darragh White (0-2, 1’45,1f), Harry Harden, Jack Boyle; Tom McHugh, Ultan Boyle, Sean Burns.

Subs: Sean ‘Yank’ Boyle (0-2) for T McHugh, Daniel Devlin (2-1) for J Boyle, both h/t; Darren Gallagher for S Burns 55; Tom McHugh for S Yank Boyle and James McGee for H Harden, 57.

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)