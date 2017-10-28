AODH RUADH V ST. EUNAN'S: 14 man Aodh Ruadh hold on for victory

Aodh Ruadh, despite having to play the last quarter with 14 men, proved good enough to defeat an understrength St. Eunan's in the first round of the U-21A Championship.

Aodh Ruadh 2-10

St. Eunan's 0-12

The Letterkenny men were short the injured Niall O'Donnell and Rory Carr. They got back within a point after 52 minutes but a second Aodh Ruadh goal from Oisin Rooney killed this tie for the home side.

Aodh Ruadh had only 16 players ready for action and when Ryan McKenna was blackcarded and Callum O'Halloran injured, they had to play the last quarter with just 14.

Aodh Ruadh had the strong wind and rain at their backs in the opening half and their six point half-time lead was a good reflection on the opening half.

Shane McGrath, who was to prove a real thorn in the St. Eunan's defence, had the opening point but Jake Whelan levelled from a free.

Nathan Boyle, strong at midfield, hit a great point on the run from 40m and Philip Patton added a free after Oisin Rooney was fouled.

Ryan McKenna had a goal chance for Aodh Ruadh, but his shot was easily saved before Michael Miller cut the deficit to the minimum on nine minutes.

St. Eunan's had a great goal chance two minutes later when Oisin Purdy turned his man and crossed but Sean Taylor got to the ball before Aaron Deeney to save the day.

Philip Patton added two points by the 18th minute, the second a great effort before Shane McGrath struck for a goal. He got the ball from Conall Sweeny and he turned his man to fire home.

Jake Whelan pulled a point back from a free but Shane McGrath was on target at the other end. Patrick McColgan hit a great point against the beeze and Jake Whelan fired over a free to cut the deficit to four, but in added time Nathan Boyle did really well to flick on to Philip Patton, who carried forward to score, and a minute later an off the ball foul on Shane McGraeth left an easy task for Patton to leave it 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

Oisin Toal and David Tyrrell points cut the deficit for St. Eunan's at the start of the second half. Aodh Ruadh lost Ryan McKenna to a black card on 38 minutes before Jason Granaghan got a point to leave five points in it.

Michael Miller had a point before a clash of heads saw Aodh Ruadh lost Callum O'Halloran with no sub left on the bench on 48 minutes.

St. Eunan's took advantage and three points from Jake Whelan (free), Miller and Conor Morrision had the margin down to the minimum and the odds were stacked in their favour.

But Natan Boyle stepped up to hit a great free on 57 minutes and a minute later a great move involving Michael McKenna and Shane McGrath saw the ball crossed for Oisin Rooney to palm home.

The second goal proved crucial with St. Eunan's just managing one more score, a point from Niall Hannigan.

Aodh Ruadh will now play Naomh Conaill in the quarter-final

AODH RUADH: Sean Taylor; Callum O'Halloran, Cian McGloin, Caelan Drummond; Jason Granaghan (0-1), Colm Kelly, Daniel Warnock; Nathan Boyle (0-2,1f), Conall Sweeny; Ryan McKenna, Philip Patton (0-3,2f), Dillon Gallagher; Shane McGrath (1-2), Oisin Rooney (1-0), Eddie Lynch. Subs., Michael McKenna for D Gallagher ht; Dillon Gallagher for R McKenna bcard 39

ST. EUNAN'S: Matthew Gallagher; Sean Halvey, Darragh Toal, Aaron Deeney; Conor Moore, Conor Morrison (0-1), Peter McEniff; Oisin Toal (0-1), Daniel Gillespie; Patrick McColgan (0-1), Michael Miller (0-3), Sean McGettigan; David Tyrrell (0-1), Jake Whelan (0-4,4f), Oisin Purdy. Subs., Jordan O'Dowd for Halvey 37; Niall Hannigan (0-1)for McGettigan 45; Eoin McGeehin for Tyrrell 49; Matthew McGovern for McColgan 64.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)