'Time for Donegal to follow Dublin's example' - Anthony Molloy

Donegal’s iconic 1992 captain Anthony Molloy has made an impassioned plea for the whole county to get behind new team manager Declan Bonner.

And he added that the old adage of success brought money had changed into money brought success.

Molloy said Donegal would have to “try and copy” Dublin if they wanted ultimate success.

“Dublin has set a very high standard. They are a full time professional team whether we like it or not,” he said.

“They are nearly more professional than Manchester United. So we have to get our act together in Donegal.

“We have to go there and get the sponsors and we have to bring people in and we have to get behind Declan Bonner to get the money in.

“Once upon a time it was success that brought money but now you need money to bring success”

Molloy made his comments during a special forum on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary Banquet in Donegal town’s Abbey Hotel on Friday, celebrating the All-Ireland win of 1992.

He was responding to a question from MC Charlie Collins who wondered if Donegal could win another All-Ireland.

Molloy was joined by winning manager Brian McEniff and ex GAA President Peter Quinn on the forum.

Molloy said he continued to be amazed at the reaction to the 25-year celebrations throughout the county.

“I feel really privileged to be the first man to captain Donegal and to bring Sam Maguire to the Hills for the first time,” he said.

“And especially where I came from, there were just four houses up there on the mountain, so for a fellow like me to be afforded the privilege to walk up the steps of the Hogan Stand to accept the Sam Maguire was unbelievable”.

And then Charlie Collins asked Anthony Molloy what was different in 1992?

“Well I could answer that in quite a number of ways.

‘We were always classed as a bunch of merry men”.

“And with good reason,” quipped Charlie.

“I want to thank Tom Conaghan for bringing me back into the fold after playing four years at U-21 and I retired because I did not think county football was for me but Tom brought me back and he put a bit of discipline in us.

“As I said we were a bunch of merry men.

“We played hard and partied hard and that man beside me (Brian McEniff), maybe he gave us a bit too much leeway at times”, said Molloy.

“But there was always one thing we had and that was a great group of players, who played football and were natural with the ball and we proved that.”

Meanwhile ex-President Quinn said he remembered saying in his final address to the Ulster Council, that Ulster teams were good enough to win All-Ireland titles but “they didn’t have the confidence”.

“And if one team won it that there would be a number of All-Ireland’s coming to Ulster.

“I did not realize that I would be presenting the Sam Maguire to three of those counties.

“And it gave me great pleasure in particular to be presenting the Sam Maguire Cup to Anthony Molloy and Donegal”.