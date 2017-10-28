Mona McSharry heads up Irish team for Denmark event

Mona McSharry leads up the Ireland squad which has been selected for the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Denmark in December.

The Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student will be hoping to add to her growing reputation on the world stage.

The teenager from Grange, who trains at Ballyshannon Swimming Pool, swam her way into the history books as she claimed gold in the World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis in August.

The championships in Denmark will take place in Copenhagen from December 13th to 17th.

Mona will be joined on the Ireland team by World Championship team members Nicholas Quinn, Jordan Sloan, Brendan Hyland and Conor Ferguson.

Several members of the team were in action last weekend at the Amsterdam Swim Cup where McSharry was in record-breaking form.

McSharry had a clean sweep in the Breaststroke events, winning gold medals in 50m, 100m and 200m, the 17-year-old breaking Sycerika McMahon’s 50m Breaststroke and Fiona Doyle’s 100m Breaststroke Senior Irish Records.

Ben Higson, National Senior Team Head Coach said, "This team forms a large part of the core group of athletes that we have identified as our primary prospects for the next Olympic Games and it will be good for me to see them race for the first time in a Championships environment, particularly as I work with most of them as either full-time or in-touch athletes within the National Centre in Dublin.”