Finn Harps suffer end of season defeat at Bohemians

Bohemians inflicted a tenth defeat in 11 league games on Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps whose two year sojourn in the top division ended at Dalymount Park on Friday night.



Bohemians . . . 3

Finn Harps . . . 1

An own goal from Bohs midfielder Ian Morris was scant consolation for a Harps team who had to endure another difficult night.

The home side led 1-0 at the break, and also missed a penalty, before they eased to victory in the second half.

The victory means they finished in fifth place in the table, overtaking Bray who lost out to champions Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

At the other end of the table, Harps finished second from bottom, ahead of Drogheda United, and one place below Galway United whose 4-3 loss at home to Dundalk saw them relegated too.

Harps fielded a similar starting eleven to the team that lost out to Drogheda United on Monday night. Eddie Dsane returned from suspension in place of Tommy McBride who dropped to the bench.

Bohs however, went in front after 29 minutes, Philip Gannon scoring his first goal for the club.

The home side missed a penalty shortly before half time following a handball by Packie Mailey but Dinny Corcoran’s spot-kick came back off the woodwork.

However, once Ismahil Akinade struck for the second on 62 minutes, they never looked in danger of dropping points in this one.

Jamie Hamilton hit a third before Morris turned the ball into his own net to take some of the gloss off the win.

Bohemians: Colin McCabe, Dan Casey, Warren O’Hora, Derek Pender, John Ross Wilson, Oscar Wilson, Philip Gannon, Paddy Kavanagh, Ian Morris, Ismahil Akinade, Dinny Corcoran.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Damien McNulty, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Packie Mailey, Gareth Harkin, Mark Timlin, Danny Morrissey, Ibrahim Keita, Eddie Dsane, Caolan McAleer.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.