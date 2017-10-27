Harte of the Matter: At the Tip O'Neill Awards

It was a pleasure to attend the Tip O'Neill Diaspora Awards in the An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday night last.

It was a great occasion and the recipients of the awards came from different disciplines of

business and sport. Honoured on the night were Packie Bonner, Fraser Doherty of Super

Jams in Scotland, Barbara Koster, Senior Vice president of Pramerica, and Marty Meehan , President of the University of Massachusetts.

Tip O'Neill was a proud Irish man whose maternal grandparents came from Inishowen. He was former US speaker and had great influence in the US and never forgot his roots. His son attended the dinner and gave a fine speech outlining his love for Donegal. It made me think that emigration wasn't such a bad thing when you hear about these stories and the successes that Donegal people brought to the US and Ireland over the past 100 or so years.

I must congratulate Donegal County Council for putting on a great night and I think it was enjoyed by all who attended the event. So many stories of success were remembered on Friday night in an atmosphere of excitement and fond nostalgia.

The many stories told at the awards were truly remarkable. The young Fraser Doherty, founder of Super Jams in Scotland, showed why he became a top entrepreneur when as a 12 year old he had an idea of fermenting eggs by placing them on a hot plate so that they would mature and be ready for sale shortly after. Things didn't go to plan as the birds

got ahead of themselves and they scarpered. However, young Frazer was not put off by the experience and with hard work and some good fortune, he turned the business into a massive success and his story should inspire others to go down the same route. Listening to him I'm sure he would have been successful at whatever he came across.

I was was delighted to meet up with Packie Bonner and his twin brother, Denis, who still lives in Donegal. My relationship with Packie goes back to school days when we faced each other on the football field and played together for the county minor team. He was a lanky young fellow who was essentially a shy lad growing up, but his determination and skill brought him to the top of his game in a time when players never ever considered cross channel as an option. Back then it wasn't the norm for a player from West Donegal to make it on the

big stage.

I remember many players that I played against who had the skill but not the passion to get to the top. I think Packie changed that and gave young players the belief that they could succeed in the big time. I'm sure that Shay Given was a recipient of that belieft and continued the story of top players from the county who succeeded in the top bracket in football.

I spoke with Packie about a game we both played in between St. Eunan’s College and Packie’s school. We had a young goalkeeper in our team, Mickey Gibbons, a young Letterkenny lad who had the game of his life and we spent the entire journey home talking about Mickey's future. We were sure he'd be picked up by a cross channel club in

the not too distant future. Packie remembered that day, a day when his own future as a world class keeper and national hero was only beginning.

I think we can repeat the stories of Packie and Shay and I hope that there are similar players who make it in the game in the future.

Last weekend’s 3-0 victory for Sligo Rovers over Derry City condemned Harps to another season in the basement division of the League of Ireland. It’s a shame as Ollie Horgan is a fine manager, but the support has dwindled away at this point and the future doesn't look good. We may see an exodus of good players.

They have only won one of their last nine league games and were under threat all season which culminated in a poor finish. It will have an impact on soccer in Donegal, a county which has a proud record in domestic soccer. The many Donegal players who left this

shore and played at the highest level shows that we have the talent here but it needs to be harnessed in the right way. A serious plan must be put in place before the start of next season gets underway.

Time will tell......