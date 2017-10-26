Donegal teenager signs for first Irish all-women's cycling team

One of Donegal’s bright young female cyclists has been snapped up by Ireland’s only all-women’s cycling team.

Shauna McFadden from Letterkenny is one of the county’s top young cycling talents. She has signed on the dotted line and will compete in the colours of TC Racing, a newly founded women’s team, in 2018.

TC Racing is based in Kells, Co Meath and is owned by Tom Clogher and was established in 1997, as an all-male team.

TC Racing dipped its toes in women’s cycling in 2016 when Tom Clogher entered an all-women’s team in Rás Na mBan.

And it was on the back of the success of that team that Clogher decided to set up the first Irish Ladies team.

The team will compete in competitions but is also designed as a platform for young riders to develop and hone their cycling skills and gain valuable experience of what it is like to be part of a team.

“The ladies have had a good first season in 2017. Having achieved great results the team are now ready to extend their race programme and to develop new riders to achieve their potential,” Shauna’s father Sean said this week.

Shauna is 17 and is a Leaving Certificate student at Loreto Letterkenny.

She was a member of the English based all-women’s team ‘Team Jadan - Weldtite’. She joined the Yorkshire-based team at the end 2016.

However, due to illness she missed much of the season and got to compete very little.

“This is a big year for Shauna,” Sean added.

“She is sitting her Leaving Certificate next June. She is also a school prefect and has responsibilities in school and that was why we opted for an Irish based team.

“It will cut out on travel time over and back to England for training and competitions. After the disappointment of missing so much of last year, she still remains focused and is training away. Between being in the gym and on the bike she is training four to five hours a day, and is excited about signing for TC Racing.

“She will be competing very little before she sits the Leaving Certificate. But that is fine because the bulk of the TC Racing programme is after she has completed her exams.”

The 2018 programme for TC Racing Ladies includes a three day Irish training camp. There are eight races in the Irish Women’s League in the course of 2018 and TC Racing also have teams competing in a three-day stage race in Belgium in April, a two-day stage race in England in June and the big one, the six-day Rás Na mBan and the Irish Junior Cycling Championship in September. And in between there will be many club races up and down the country.