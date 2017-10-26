Busy times on the Donegal boxing scene

Last Saturday in Rochesters boxing club, Waterside, Derry, the curtain came down on the 9 Counties Boys and Girls Novice Championships.

In all 137 boxers, 123 boys and 14 girls, representing 52 clubs from the six Ulster county boards, went to the scales.

In total there were 59 contests over three sessions of boxing.

Donegal came away with seven champions in the ring and ten more by means of walkovers.

The Donegal winners were Rory McDaid and Anthony Brosnan (Illies G.G), Tiarnan McRuairi (Dungloe), John McDonagh (Raphoe B.C), Keelin Collins (Dunree B.C), Brian McMahon (Ballyshannon) and Dominic O’Donnell (Carndonagh).

The boxers who received walkovers were Sarah Marie Duffy, Jason Lynch and Denis Gillespie (Illies G.G), Amy Doherty and Emmet Harkin (St Bridget’s), Brenda Collins and Bridget O’Neill (Dunree B.C), Ryan McGonigle (Carndonagh B.C), Brendan O’Hagan (Raphoe B.C) and Lani Lafferty (Twin-Towns B.C)

The weigh-in for Ulster 9 County Novice Championships for boys and girls 14-15 and 16-17 will take place on Wednesday, 1st November, from 7-8pm. The Donegal venue is the Raphoe B.C.

The Ulster Council meeting is on Thursday 2nd November in Jordanstown and boxing will take place in the Phoenix B.C Lurgan at 11am on Saturday 4th November.

Raphoe Big Fight Night

Raphoe Boxing Club will host a major tournament in Deele College Sports Pavilion on Saturday night week, November 4th.

Raphoe’s head coach and match-maker Gary McCullagh has come up trumps with 14 star-studded contest down for decision featuring Irish and Ulster champions.

The action will begin at 8pm sharp and as a bumper crowd is expected punters are asked to be in their seats early. The Ollie Keaveney, Brendan Ryan and Billy Spider Kelly Memorial Shields will be presented on the night.

The officials of the Raphoe Boxing Club would like to extend a sincere thanks to all the generous business people of Raphoe and surrounding areas for their continued financial support that keeps the boxing club up and running year in and year out.

Ulster Elite Boxing Championship

The weigh in for the Ulster Elite championships will take place on Sunday, 12th November, from 9.30-10am at Letterkenny Gym

The preliminary rounds, quarter and semi-finals will take place in the Dockers Club, Belfast from 13th-17th November with the finals in the home of Ulster boxing the Ulster Boxing Hall, Belfast on Friday, 24th November.

The finals will be part of Ulster High Performance head coach John Conlon’s selection for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.