Burt man new Donegal hurling manager

Donegal GAA officials have turned to one of the county’s former star forwards to manage the county senior hurling team.

Burt, clubman Mickey McCann one of the county’s outstanding forwards over the last decade and a half, takes over from fellow clubman Ardal McDermott.

Gabriel O’Kane from Ballinascreen, in Derry has been appointed team coach and trainer. The rest of the management team is expected to be completed in the next week or so.

The appointment is for two years with the option for a third year.

Ardal McDermott stepped down following Donegal’s exit from this year’s Nicky Rackard Championship.



Nicky Rackard Cup 2018 draw



Meanwhile, Donegal will face Tyrone and Leitrim in the early rounds of the next season’s Nicky Rackard Cup.

Donegal are in Group Two along with Tyrone and Leitrim. Monaghan, Louth, Longford and Warwickshire are in Group One.

The draw for the Nicky Rackard Cup draw was made this week. Donegal have been drawn away to Tyrone and are home to Leitrim.

The dates for the games to be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.