A look back at Kilcar's record in Ulster

It's been a good couple of weeks for Kilcar, and this Sunday, they are back in the Ulster Club Championship for the first time since 1993 when they face Monaghan champions Scotstown in Clones.

It will be the third meeting between the clubs having met in the 1980 and ‘85 quarter-finals. Scotstown won on both occasions.

In 1980, in a game played in Ballybay, the Monaghan champions ran out six point winners.

The second meeting five years later was a much closer contest with Scotstown holding on for a one point win. Martin McHugh hit 1-4 including 1-2 in the opening three minutes. Sean McGinley was the other Kilcar scorer.

In all, Kilcar have played six games in Ulster in four Ulster championships.

Their record is one win, a draw and four defeats.

Their final appearance was in the 1993 Ulster semi-final replay when they lost out to Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone in a strangely low-scoring affair. Errigal Ciaran won by 0-5 to 0-3 on a day when Roger McShane hit two points for Kilcar and Pauric Howley got the other.

The games were as follows:

1980 - Quarter-final

Sunday, October 27st - Ballybay

Scotstown . . . 2-10

Kilcar . . . 1-7

KILCAR: J Hegarty; T McFadden, D McBrearty, J Quinn; C McGroarty, M Carr, F Cannon; D Gillespie (0-1), H Cannon (0-3); M McHugh (0-3), M O’Donnell, S McGinley; F Gallagher, C O’Donnell, M Doherty (1-0).

Subs: P Conroy for M Doherty.



1985 - Quarter- final

Sunday October 7th - Clontibret

Scotstown . . . 1-6

Kilcar . . . 1-5

KILCAR: M McFadden; J Doogan, J Carr, J Quinn; C McGroarty, Maurice Carr, N Byrne; James Carr, M McHugh; S McBrearty, D Gillespie, J McHugh (1-4, 4f); C Gillespie, S Gallagher, S McGinley (0-1). Subs: M Molloy for S McGinley.

1989 - Quarter- final

Abbey Park, Armagh

Armagh Harps . . . 1-9

Kilcar . . . 2-5

KILCAR: M McFadden; E McHugh, N Byrne, S Gallagher; J Doogan, Michael Carr, Maurice Carr; C Gillespie, James Carr; M Molloy (1-1), M McHugh(0-2),J O'Donnell; J McHugh, R McShane (1-1), M McShane (0-1).



1993 - Quarter-final

Brewster Park

Kilcar . . . 0-14

Devenish . . . 1-7

KILCAR: P Sweeney; N Byrne, E McHugh, J O'Donnell; Declan McShane, James Carr, C Gillespie; R McShane (0-2),Mark McShane (0-1); D Cannon, M McHugh (0-3), M Molloy (0-1); B ill Vaughan, J McHugh (0-4), Padraic Howley (0-2).

Sub: C O'Donnell for B Vaughan.

Semi-final

Sunday November 14th - Irvinestown

Kilcar . . . 2-6

Errigal Ciaran . . . 2-6

KILCAR: P Sweeney; N Byrne, E McHugh, J O'Donnell; J O'Donnell, Michael Carr, C Gillespie; K Lyons; James Carr (1-0); M McShane (1-1); D Cannon, J McHugh, M Molloy; R McShane (0-3),M McHugh(0-1), P Howley (0-1).

Subs; N McDevitt for K Lyons, G Carr for Molloy.

Semi-final - replay

Sunday November 28th - Irvinestown

Errigal Ciaran . . . 0-5

Kilcar . . . 0-3

KILCAR: D McShane; Michael Carr, E McHugh, J o'Donnell; N McDevitt, James Carr, K Lyons; R McShane (0-2), C Gillespie; J McHugh, M McHugh, M Molloy; D Cannon, P Howley (0-1), G Carr.

Sub; G McBrearty for G Carr.