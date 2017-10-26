GAELIC GAMES
A look back at Kilcar's record in Ulster
Donegal champions return to provincial action this weekend
The Kilcar team of 1980, pictured on Donegal County Final day in 2005.
It's been a good couple of weeks for Kilcar, and this Sunday, they are back in the Ulster Club Championship for the first time since 1993 when they face Monaghan champions Scotstown in Clones.
It will be the third meeting between the clubs having met in the 1980 and ‘85 quarter-finals. Scotstown won on both occasions.
In 1980, in a game played in Ballybay, the Monaghan champions ran out six point winners.
The second meeting five years later was a much closer contest with Scotstown holding on for a one point win. Martin McHugh hit 1-4 including 1-2 in the opening three minutes. Sean McGinley was the other Kilcar scorer.
In all, Kilcar have played six games in Ulster in four Ulster championships.
Their record is one win, a draw and four defeats.
Their final appearance was in the 1993 Ulster semi-final replay when they lost out to Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone in a strangely low-scoring affair. Errigal Ciaran won by 0-5 to 0-3 on a day when Roger McShane hit two points for Kilcar and Pauric Howley got the other.
The games were as follows:
1980 - Quarter-final
Sunday, October 27st - Ballybay
Scotstown . . . 2-10
Kilcar . . . 1-7
KILCAR: J Hegarty; T McFadden, D McBrearty, J Quinn; C McGroarty, M Carr, F Cannon; D Gillespie (0-1), H Cannon (0-3); M McHugh (0-3), M O’Donnell, S McGinley; F Gallagher, C O’Donnell, M Doherty (1-0).
Subs: P Conroy for M Doherty.
1985 - Quarter- final
Sunday October 7th - Clontibret
Scotstown . . . 1-6
Kilcar . . . 1-5
KILCAR: M McFadden; J Doogan, J Carr, J Quinn; C McGroarty, Maurice Carr, N Byrne; James Carr, M McHugh; S McBrearty, D Gillespie, J McHugh (1-4, 4f); C Gillespie, S Gallagher, S McGinley (0-1). Subs: M Molloy for S McGinley.
1989 - Quarter- final
Abbey Park, Armagh
Armagh Harps . . . 1-9
Kilcar . . . 2-5
KILCAR: M McFadden; E McHugh, N Byrne, S Gallagher; J Doogan, Michael Carr, Maurice Carr; C Gillespie, James Carr; M Molloy (1-1), M McHugh(0-2),J O'Donnell; J McHugh, R McShane (1-1), M McShane (0-1).
1993 - Quarter-final
Brewster Park
Kilcar . . . 0-14
Devenish . . . 1-7
KILCAR: P Sweeney; N Byrne, E McHugh, J O'Donnell; Declan McShane, James Carr, C Gillespie; R McShane (0-2),Mark McShane (0-1); D Cannon, M McHugh (0-3), M Molloy (0-1); B ill Vaughan, J McHugh (0-4), Padraic Howley (0-2).
Sub: C O'Donnell for B Vaughan.
Semi-final
Sunday November 14th - Irvinestown
Kilcar . . . 2-6
Errigal Ciaran . . . 2-6
KILCAR: P Sweeney; N Byrne, E McHugh, J O'Donnell; J O'Donnell, Michael Carr, C Gillespie; K Lyons; James Carr (1-0); M McShane (1-1); D Cannon, J McHugh, M Molloy; R McShane (0-3),M McHugh(0-1), P Howley (0-1).
Subs; N McDevitt for K Lyons, G Carr for Molloy.
Semi-final - replay
Sunday November 28th - Irvinestown
Errigal Ciaran . . . 0-5
Kilcar . . . 0-3
KILCAR: D McShane; Michael Carr, E McHugh, J o'Donnell; N McDevitt, James Carr, K Lyons; R McShane (0-2), C Gillespie; J McHugh, M McHugh, M Molloy; D Cannon, P Howley (0-1), G Carr.
Sub; G McBrearty for G Carr.
