Donegal athletes to descend on the capital for Dublin Marathon

Letterkenny's Caitriona Jennings goes in search of a national marathon title when she takes to the line for Sunday's SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.

The experienced athlete said she feels in good form ahead of Sunday's race and with a string of excellent performances behind her in recent months, she goes into the event in confident mood.

“I've been running well and training has been going well too, so hopefully now everything will work out on Sunday,” she told the Democrat.

Jennings ran a PB of 1.15.37 for the Belfast Half Marathon last month.

In August she won the National Half Marathon in Dublin and was also the overall winner of the East Donegal Half Marathon in Raphoe this month.

Last year, she was part of the Letterkenny AC team which won the O-35 team event.

“We've a team entered again this year which is brilliant,” she said.

Once again, the county will be well represented in the Dublin Marathon with a large number of runners from Donegal entered in the 26.2m race, many of them running for charity.

Every athletic club in the county will be represented, including Milford AC who are pictured. Those in the group include: seated, Annette Sheehy, Agnes Ryan, Jacqui Barrett, Eileen Hewitt, Rosemary McGee, Mary McDaid, Aine Whoriskey, Siobhan McHugh, club coach James Gibbons and Teresa Winston. 2nd row, Barry Browne, Eoghan Sheehy, Peter O’Donnell, John Whoriskey, Gerard McGettigan, John O’Doherty, Philip McGovern, Darragh Kelly, Joe Gallagher and Mark Scott. Back row, Tony O’Donnell, Denis Sheridan, Anthony Doherty, Paddy Ryan, Marty Lynch, Shaun McHugh, Brian Doherty, Damian McBride, James Whoriskey, Francis Diver, Kenneth Moore and Richard McNeill.

If you are going to Dublin either to take part or support, why not send us one some photos from the day and we can carry them in our newspaper or online edition. Send all photos to sport@donegaldemocrat.com