CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal's GAA clubs

As the club action in Donegal draws begins to wind down, there's still plenty happening around Donegal's GAA clubs.

Here's all the news from around the county:

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers drawn on October 17th were 1-6-2-8-3-7-4-5. Kieran McGrath matched the first 3 numbers and won €60. Jackpot this week is €7100.

Well done to the U13 boys who beat MacCumhaill’s on Wednesday evening in the Northern final.

Board na nÓg will be holding a guest tea in November as a fund raiser.

The minor board agm will be held in the clubhouse on Tuesday, November 28th..

The reserves played their final home game in the league on Sunday and had a convincing win over Buncrana.

The seniors secured their Division 2 status with a very good win over Buncrana in Glenfin on Sunday afternoon.

The semi-final of Scór na nÓg will be held in Glenfin Hall on Friday, 17th November at 7.30pm.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact Patricia O'Connor on 0866069481.

URRIS

Congratulations to the U13 girls.The girls won their county final against Red Hughs in Muff on Saturday. Goals from Caoimhe Doherty and Alisha Mc Laughlin were the difference in the first half as Urris led 2-4 to 1-5 at half-time.

A goal from Alisha McLaughlin early in the second half settled the Urris girls and Daisy Clarke added another one. Urris won 4-8 to 1-8. Urris scorers: Caoimhe Doherty (1-4), Alisha Mc Laughlin (2-0), Cliodhna Devine (0-2), Alannah Keogh (0-1), Ava Coyle (0-1) Daisy Clarke (1-0). Caoimhe Doherty and Ava Coyle collected the shield on behalf of Roseanna McConologue who got injured during the game. The club wish Roseanna a speedy recovery. Thanks to their brilliant coaches too: Susan Mc Carron, Marie Harkin, Mark Gilmore and Conor Harkin for the great effort given to this bunch of girls all year.

MATCH "N" WIN for numbers drawn on Thursday October 19th were : 9, 13, 15,24. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Kathleen Friel, Dunaff; Rosemary Sweeney, Clougherna, Ballyliffin;Marie McDaid, Mindoran Cottage; Pat James McGonigle, Mintagh Glen; Mary Duffy, Urris.

The Jackpot is now €4,180.

Well done to Shane Mc Caul from the club picked for the Colaisti Inis Eoghain Corn Na nOg Cup squad.

Good luck to Sean Mc Daid and the Donegal GAA Masters team in the All Ireland semi-final against Mayo on Saturday.

The club is hosting a quiz in the Rusty Nail on Friday November 3rd. This quiz will be on local sport and history of the Clonmany Parish.

The annual underage presentation night will take place on Friday November 24th in the Strand Hotel.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Sunday's game with Ardara was postponed due to the sad passing of Pat Shovelin, CLG Ard a Ratha.

Our sympathies go out to Pat's family, friends and the Ard an Ratha club on this very sad moment for their club and the wider GAA community.

Best of luck to Damian Devaney in his role as joint manager of the senior Donegal ladies team for the new season ahead.

Best of luck to Seamus McGinty and Sean Boyce and the Donegal Masters team who play Mayo on Saturday in Sligo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The under-14 team held their end of year night out on Friday. Both players, parents and coaches had a great evening in Arena 7 where they had food and went bowling among other activities. Next it was back to the clubhouse for the presentation of medals and awards.

The 14s represented the club very well in all outings this year and no doubt these young men will have taken a lot of learning from the year's campaign.

Well done to our u13 footballers on Saturday defeating Malin in Malin.

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 4, 10, 28 and 29.

There was one match 3 winner winner: Angela McCann from Armagh who won €150. This week's jackpot is €4,200.

MALIN

The seniors survived in Division Two with a victory over Naomh Columba on Sunday.

The under 16 boys beat Kilcar 4-9 to 2-12 last Sunday in their Division Two county quarter final.

The under 13s lost out to Sean MacCumhaill’s in their quarter final last Saturday by five points.

Linda McColgan, Culdaff won this week’s lotto jackpot of €1250 with the numbers 2-7-5-6-4-1-3. Next week’s jackpot is €500. Thank you for your continued support of our club lotto.

The club would like to extend its deepest sympathies to Bridie, Kevin, Sean and the entire McGeoghegan Family on the death of their son and brother Eugene.

TÍR CHONAILL GAELS

Commiserations to Lloyd and all of his management team and players following Sunday championship final defeat by Fulham Irish.

The final score was TCG 1-11,Fulham Irish 0-15.

The club wishes to pass on its sympathies to Vince McCarthy on the death of his uncle Gerard (Jerry) Canty who passed away last Tuesday in acton.

The club also passes on its sympathies to the extended family, friends and Ardara GAA club on the passing of the late Pat Shovelin, may he Rest in Peace.

Tir Chonaill Gaels will be hosting a 25 year reunion this Saturday 28th October 2017 for players, management, committee members, club members and supporters from the early 90's era. The London championship winning teams from 1992 and 1993 will be honoured a quarter of a century on from their achievements.

We would hope to see as many old and current members on the night, this is an open invite. For more info, please contact: Tom Mohan- 077 10307137/Maurice Carr -078 43429921/Stevie McLoughlin - 077 88723922.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 7, 13, 14, 23, 24. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was John McBride,Carland. This week's jackpot is €3,450.

Congratulations to club player Paul ‘Dougie’ Coyle who married club member and former treasurer Catherine Heraghty on Saturday.

A young Gaeil Fhánada side suffered defeat at the hands of Naomh Bríd on Saturday.

Gaeil Fhánada CLG offer their deep condolence to the family, friends, the members of Ard an Ratha CLG and the broader GAA community who had the pleasure of working with Pat Shovelin. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam Pat.

Congratulations to our U13 boys who comprehensively beat Naomh Mhuire on Friday evening in Portsalon.Well done again lads, and management.

CLOUGHANEELY

Comghairdeas leis an fhoireann shinsireach agus leis an fhoireann tacaíochta as ardú céime go Roinn a 1 a bhaint amach – éacht mór. Tá moladh mór tuillte ag na himreoirí agus ag an lucht bainistíochta uilig. Guímid gach rath orthu i Roinn a 1 i 2018.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday October 18th were 1,2,6,12,17,18. We had no jackpot winner. We had two match 5s who win €50 each; congratulations to Denis McBride, Downings and Hugh (Òg) O’Donnell.

Many thanks to McGee' Buses on their recent sponsorship of the tracksuits for our senior and reserve teams.

The ladies board will be taking orders and deposits from anyone wanting to order one of the new ladies jerseys in the clubhouse this Friday from 7-8 pm and again on Saturday morning at the Park Run.

Orders must be in by the 28th to have them in time for Christmas! Please contact Desiree on 086-0874395

KILLYBEGS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1,6,13,28. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,550 There were two match 3 winners, John Cannon, Co.Mayo, Paddy McGinley, Five Points

The Scor na nOg competition will be commencing shortly. CLG Na Cealla Beaga hope to take part. This is open to anyone under 17 years of age. A meeting of Scor committee will be held shortly. Further details from Pat Connaghan 0872058568.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €2700 draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Barry Hannigan, Clar and Dermot McGettigan, The Glebe

The numbers drawn were 8, 10, 11 and 17

The next draw takes place on Monday, 30th October. Nominations for Four Masters Bord na nÓg 2018 team managers in camogie, boy football and Hurling teams are now been sought. Nominations for the positions of 2018 Bord na nÓg. Anyone interested should email fourmastersbordnanog@gmail.com

Irish language classes for club members sitting their Leaving Cert this year.

Gain invaluable practice for the oral exam in a relaxed, no pressure setting. Focus is just on conversation starting Friday 10th November 5.30pm-7.00pm for six weeks. Text 087 7509230 to book.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh wrapped up their season as champions of Division Two with defeat away to Cloich Cheann Fhaola in Falcarragh, in a dead rubber clash.

Well done to James O'Donnell, mentors and players on bringing us back to Division One.

The under 16s' county B championship semi-final will be against Malin this weekend.

The Ballyshannon Shoe Company under 10 league got underway on Monday evening. There was no separating Oran Gillespie's team and Ted O'Donnell team, a draw game the end result. With Barry Campbell's team getting the win after a good game against Dara McGloin's team.The sides are back in action this Friday at 6.15pm Oran Gillespie's Team A take on Dara McGloin's Team C, while Barry Campbell's Team D will look to keep up their winning run as they take on Ted O'Donnell's Team B. Games will be played according to Go Games rules. Two touch, goals and points count the same.

Stalls are booking up fast for the Bring and Buy Sale in the Mercy Hall on Sunday, 12th November from 11am to 3pm.

This is an excellent opportunity to declutter your home or shed and make a few pounds too. It would also be a great opening to sell seasonal produce. If you would like to hire a stall please contact Karol Foley on 086-8780164. The charge for stalls is a modest €20. Proceeds will go towards getting jerseys for under 12 girls.

The National Club Draw returns once again for 2019 and tickets are out now. The prizes are, as ever, spectacular. They include a new Renault Dynamique, a €2,000 travel voucher, various All-Ireland final ticket packages, and shopping vouchers ranging from €1,000 to €250 in value. Tickets are available from Lisa McTernan and Gerard Ferguson and committee members.

The ladies agm will take place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday 18th November at 6pm. The underage football presentation night will take place in the Abbey Centre on Saturday 25th November. The Bord na nÓg agm will take place on Tuesday 28th November. All team managers should have reports submitted to Lisa McTernan by Friday 17th November. The annual club dinner dance will take place on Saturday, 20th January 2019.

Aodh Ruadh extends sincere sympathies to Ardara CLG on the death of Pat Shovelin and also to his wife, children and extended family.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 11, 12, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Gary Melly, c/o Pat's Bar; Margaret Gahan, Tirconaill Street; Vivienne McCabe, Cluain Barron; Pat Gruddy, c/o Pat's Bar; Síofra, Niamh an Sadhbh Hughes, The Mullans. The jackpot this week is €5,200.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors were at home to Glenswilly on Sunday last in their final league game of the season. We fielded a young team who performed well but in the end Glenswilly ran out winners.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Michael and Patricia Kelly and family on the death of Patricia’s aunt Maggie Doherty Nee Duggan, Tirargas, Churchill.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the family of the late Pat Shovelin, Dooneyloop and Pornoo.

A minute’s silence was observed before our game with Glenswilly.

St Michael’s Club members will be calling to houses locally in the next fortnight selling tickets for the National Club Draw. There are three chances to win and all monies raised by the club locally stays within the club and the top prize in the National Draw is a new car and there is also Shopping Vouchers and All Ireland Packages included. There is hundreds of euro available to win in the county draw and locally the prizes are as follows: 1st Prize €500 sponsored by Billy Boyle Buses and Harte Insurances, 2nd Prize €200 Oil Voucher sponsored by GMC Oils Gavin McGinley, 3rd Prize €100 Voucher Lizzie's Diner/Oyster Bar, 4th Prize €200 Yearly Naomh Michael Lotto Ticket, 5th Prize €150 Yearly Naomh Michael Lotto Ticket, 6th Prize €50 Voucher Michael Murphy Sports, 7th Prize €50 Voucher Roses Bar, 8th Prize €50 Voucher Wild Atlantic Camp, 9th Prize Sponsored by Molly's Bar Dunfanaghy, 10th Prize €80 Yearly St. Michael’s Lotto Ticket.

Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from Club Members.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,5,13.14,15,20. The Match 5 winners were Aidan McMullan Swillybrin, James Boyce Massinass Creeslough and Grace Nelis c/o Bridget Sweeney who won €35 each. This weeks Jackpot be €4750. The U13s lost in the county quarter final away in Dunkineely last Saturday morning. Well done to the boys for their commitment all season and thanks to the management team.

The Under 16s were defeated by Cloughaneely in the Division Three final in Falcarragh, on Sunday last.

NAOMH BRID

On Saturday Naomh Brid hosted a U12 tournament to mark the 30 year celebration of Bord na nOg. In the tournament teams taking part were Erne Gaels from Co. Fermanagh, Bundoran, Convoy and Naomh Brid.

From the start we were unstoppable and blitzed Erne Gaels in the first game, final score 2-11 to 0-2. Next up was our toughest test the formidable Bundoran team. Naomh Brid played fantastic football and emerged deserving winners 5-5 to 2-4. In the final game Convoy was up next a win would mean silverware for Naomh Brid and deserving they did not disappoint and in a great game ended Naomh Brid winning 5-12 to 1-0.

Sean Gormley thanked the teams for coming and presented the cup to Liam Given and Aaron Mc Grory. Erne Gaels were runners up. Bundoran came third with Convoy in fourth place. Eoin Gallagher was the Player of the Tournament.

Well done to the mentors Lorcan Mc Grory, Brian Gallagher, Declan Mc Cafferty, Sean Gormley and Michael Walls. Referee’s were Terence Kilpatrick and Callum Gallagher.

The winning panel on the day: Troy Hanney, Dylan McGrory, Adrian O Brien, Cory O Hart, Eoin Mullaney, Callum Doherty Kennedy, Adam Lyons, Oisin Brogan, John Anderson, Callum Mc Cafferty, Liam Given, John Britton, Donal Gallagher, Patrick Gormley, Cale Breslin, Tadhg Mc Garrigle, Jamie Anderson, Aaron Mc Grory, Eoin Gallagher.

Naomh Brid Strictly Come Line Dancing took place in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town on Saturday. It was one of the great social night for the club and it’s supporters. On the dance floor the winners were the dancing couple of Eoin Mc Garrigle and Shauna Brogan.

A special word of thanks to our dance teacher Michael Gallagher, our MC Eamon Murphy and to our judges Julie Mundy, Greg Hughes and Martin Quinn. Also to Kieran McAree for the music.

Thank you to the dancers for their hard work and commitment over the last couple of weeks which resulted in Saturday being a great night.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,450. The numbers drawn were 5, 15, 16, 20, 22. The €25 winners were Pauline Given, Laura Cassidy, Pauric Clarin, Gabrielle Gallagher. The next draw will take place in the 7 Arches Bar, Laghey, on Tuesday 31th October.

Naomh Brid seniors recorded a very good victory against Fanad at home in the last match of 2017.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers lost away to Naomh Muire, in the league on Sunday.

Pride of place this week goes to our U-13 hurlers who won their final in the Derry League at Owenbeg on Sunday morning.

Hard luck to our U-13 girls who were defeated by a physically stronger Bundoran team in the county final on Sunday. Despite the result the girls can hold their heads high and look back on what was a great season. Most of the girls will be eligible to play at this grade next year too.

After eight 'Fantastic' nights of high jinx and belly laughs, the curtain came down on our Comedy Play, Separate Beds at the Gaels Club Room last night. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all in our club and the wider community and to those who travelled from further afield to enjoy the play.

Special thanks must go to Paddy O'Connor, producer, the entire production team and the magnificent cast.

We also wish to extend our appreciation to James Frain and his executive production team including especially, Brian Sweeney, Conor Crossan, Charlie Cannon, club chairperson and Mark McFadden, PRO.

Adults, children, do you want to be involved in Scór? Whether performing or helping the performers to prepare we need musicians, singers, Irish dancers, actors, public speakers, quizzers. If you can help or you can perform please contact Bairbre 089 4218215. Let's do our club proud again this year.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 8 9 13 19.The €50 winners were Ciaran McCaughey,Sea Road, Bundoran, Caroline McNamara,Drumacrin Bundoran,Kitty Travers,Church Road, Bundoran.This ' Jackpot will be €6850.

Despite a comprehensive victory in Glenties on Sunday our Seniors have been relegated to Division Two for next season.The lads won 5 of their last 7 games but unfortunately came up just that wee bit short losing out on a head to head against Milford .We would like to thank the management team headed by Francie Martin and John McEniff for all their hard work with the team throughout the year. Also credit to Bosco Moohan and Brian McEniff for their continued contribution to the reserves.

The U12s boys travelled to Naomh Brid to compete in a mini tournament last Saturday and came home with a win a loss and a draw finishing runners up on the day.

Huge congratulations to all the girls U13 squad and their mentors Shane McGrath,Hannah Doherty and Dessie McNamara who won their Co Final against Letterkenny Gaels on Sunday last in Killybegs.

The annual Bord na nOg Social Night takes place in the Oyster Bar on Friday November 3rd with Johnny Gallagher and Boxtie and other local musicians.

Bingo continues every Monday in Arena 7. The Jackpot this week is €5450. Lines are €40 and Houses are €130. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm. All welcome.

Sympathy is extended to Grainne, John and the extended Patton and McDermott family on their recent bereavement.

ST NAUL'S

Commiserations to our gallant ladies who bowed out of the Ulster Championship when they went down to Latton from Monaghan in the provincial semi-final on Saturday last in Pairc Naomh Brid, Ballintra.

The club is extremely proud of the girls who have been on a magnificent journey over the past few years.

Well done to everybody in this group, management, players and mentors. The club would like to wish Latton all the best for the rest of the competition. Naomh Naille would like to thank Naomh Brid once again for generously giving us the use of their excellent facilities.

Congratulations to our men who have been promoted to Division Two of the League for next season. Promotion was confirmed as Downings were unable to field at the weekend and St Nauls will be awarded the two points. If they win against Red Hughs on Sunday week they will go up as champions.

The ladies are organising a ‘Preloved Dress Sale’ with afternoon tea this Sunday, 29th October at 4pm. in Inver Community Centre.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors retained the Division One title in Dungloe last Sunday and in doing so became the first senior team from the club to complete the league and championship double. The Reserves won the title for the first time since 2004 following a walkover win over Dungloe.

It’s another big occasion this Sunday when our seniors travel to Clones to play Monaghan champions Scotstown. The best of luck to Barry and the lads, the club are running a supporters bus leaving Kilcar at 10am and it’s only €10 contact James at 086-9969256 to book your seat.

Hard luck to our Under 16s who were defeated away to Malin in the county quarter final on Sunday morning.

The annual Club Development 10 Week Draw now starts this Sunday 29th October where a double draw will take place, tickets available locally and online on our website please support this important fundraiser for the club.

There was no winner of the club lotto Jackpot so next week’s jackpot is €4,300 this week’s numbers were 12, 16, 22 and 26 winners. The winners were €50 - Mary Molloy, Mayo, €30 - Gerard Gallagher, Cashlings, €20- Tiernan and Shane Meehan, Leitir and Christy Byrne, Leitir.

TEARMAINN

The last league games of the year took place on Sunday at the Burn Road when we played Killybegs. The reserve game was cancelled as Killybegs did not field. The lads recorded a fine win.

Congratulations to the lads on retaining their Division 2 status for 2018, and congratulations also to Hugh and Connell, assisted by Pauric, Daireann and Liam for their coaching and management.

Thanks also to our groundsmen, gatemen and to our wonderful ladies who fed everyone during the year.

We offer our sympathies to Celine McFadden, Jim and children, as well as the wider Doherty family on the death of Celine's mother, Maggie on Friday last. As dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road, if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

It's Scór time once again, and we are hoping to build on last year's great participation. So, if you are a club member under 18 years of age, and might like to sing, play an instrument or recite a poem or story, this is your chance to represent the club at this year's Scór, which has the regional semi-finals in November. Please contact the Club Secretary on 0861740682 for more information.

Last week's lotto numbers drawn were 2,17, 22 and 26. There was no jackpot winner. The match 3 winners were Catherine Slevin and Patricia Hand. Open draw winners were E McG c/o Bingo and Peter Herrity c/o Noras. Next week's draw takes place in Nora's with the jackpot at €2,300.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week’s lotto were AM, TY, TE, OY. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winners were Sarah Logan,Hugh O Donnell,McBride Family,Deirdre Hennigan and Gretta Gillen.

This week’s jackpot is €7850.

The club’s annual dinner dance on Saturday 2nd December in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey, Music by Kopykats. The tickets cost €30.

The club agm is on Sunday, 10th December at 5pm in the clubhouse.

.