Autumn League is underway at Deane's Equestrian Centre

Sunday saw the start of the Autumn Show Jumping League at Deane's Equestrian Centre in Bruckless and there was a good turn out.

The Starter Stakes saw a very high standard as all the riders went clear with some lovely clear rounds.

Jackie Hibbard picked up three clear round rosettes on three different horses. Despite a few nerves Freya Burton on Meenarillagh jumped a good clear round and gained in confidence.

The 40cm and 50cm Class saw James Tiffin on Mia jump in her first competition and claimed a first clear round rosette. Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln and Freya Moohan on Tango also picked up clear round rosettes.

The 60cm Class had five riders go clear with Hollie Bradley on Tilly jumping a fantastic round. Freya Moohan on Tango flew around the course as they picked up another clear round rosette. Nia McGowan was on Daisy and jumped a great round in her first competition.

The 70cm Class had Marie Molloy on Fred and Ally McClay on Lacey both jump lovely rounds and pick up well deserved clear round rosettes.

Dean Burgess, Hollie Bradley and Freya Burton pictured at Deane's Equestrian Centre on Sunday.

The 80cm Class saw Lucy Stewart on Dedo fly around the course and Marie Molloy on Fred was once again clear, picking up a second clear round rosette. Lucy was feeling brave and took on the 90cm course and much to everyone’s delight was clear. Amy Gardner on Ruby had a steady round and also was clear in the 90cm Class.

The 1m Class had Shauneen Gallagher on her new horse Lizzy jump a fantastic round as they went clear making up for the unlucky pole down in the previous class.

The Autumn Show Jumping League continues next week, October 28th. All riders welcome.



Starter Stakes

Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Spirit

Jakey Hibbard, Ballyshannon, Mrs Mouse, Ms Marple & Angus

Freya Burton, Mountcharles, Meenarilagh

40cms

James Tiffen, Ballyshannon, Mia

50cms

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Uisce

Freya Moohan, Frosses, Tango

60cms

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tilly

Nia McGowan, Kinlough, Daisy

Clogadh Brady, Kilcar, Hailey’s Comet

Freya Moohan, frosses, Tango

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

70cms

Marie Molloy, Narin, Fred

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Lacey

80cms

Marie Molloy, Narin, Fred

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

90cms

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Ruby

1m

Shauneen Gallagher, Ederney, Lizzy