Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure proud sponsor of the New Mills 10K

Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure is the proud sponsor of the New Mills 10K which takes place this Sunday, 29th October at 10.30am. Letterkenny AC members and brothers Danny and Neily McDaid joined Michael Murphy in-store ahead of this weekend's race, which takes place across a flat and fast course. The entry fee is €8 per person and registration takes places at the Aura Leisure Centre on the morning of the race from 9.30am. For more information contact Brendan McDaid on 086 811 3947.