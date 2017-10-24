MAC'S VIEW: A wonderful night at the Abbey Hotel

Anyone who had any doubts about the place the 1992 All-Ireland winning team hold in the hearts of Donegal supporters should have been in the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town on Friday night.

GAA people from all corners of the country, and from the county’s 40 clubs were there to honour the team and mark the 25th anniversary of that first All-Ireland win.

It was a super night and there are no other words to describe it. The event was a fitting tribute to the boys who are a special bunch.

With the exception of Jim McGuinness who is in Beijing, and Mark Crossan, all the rest of the squad were present.

Charlie Collins did a marvellous job as Master of Ceremonies, as only Charlie can do.

Peter Quinn, the President in 1992 who handed over the Sam Maguire Cup, and the President-elect John Horan from Dublin were among our special guests.

We had the Sam Maguire Cup and it was great to see it in the county again.

It was good too, to have Katie Bonner present. Katie is then wife of the late Seamus Bonner, who was a mentor in 1992 and sadly passed away since.

It was great to see men like John Friel from Urris and Danny Dowds from Burt present - two great Gaels.

I was delighted to have John Murphy from Donegal Town, retired postmaster, at my table. John has an unbelievable knowledge of the game going back for years. I received a 37-page handwritten letter from him recently. It made for very interesting reading.

It was a brilliant night and one you wish would have gone on for a few more hours.

I want to thank Philip McGlynn, Manus Boyle, Tony Boyle, Barry McGowan and Anthony Molloy who were the main organisers of the night.

We have one more gathering as a group before the end of the year. We are heading to London for the weekend of December 1st and 2nd. The Donegal Association are hosting a festival that weekend and our visit is part of the weekend festivities. Former player Seamus Carr from Glen is organising the trip on the London end so it should be a good couple of days.

Finally, best of luck to Kilcar in the Ulster Championship next Sunday against the Monaghan champions, Scotstown. The game is in Clones and I plan to go to it as I suspect a good few people from the south of county plan doing. And should do. They are representing Donegal and we should all support them.

Scotstown probably will be the favourites but I give Kilcar a good chance on the wide open spaces of St Tiernach’s Park.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.