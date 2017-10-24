GAELIC GAMES
Donegal GAA club fixtures for this weekend
Ardara meet Naomh Muire in championship play-off
Kilcar, Milford and Naomh Colmcille are all on Ulster Club Championship duty this weekend, but here in Donegal, there are some important games too.
There's a Senior Championship relegation match on Saturday with Ardara taking on Naomh Muire in Glenties, and there's action too in the U21 championship.
Here's a round-up of what's happening:
Ulster Club Championship
Saturday, October 28th
Ulster Junior Championship quarter-final
Naomh Colmcille v Ballymachugh, Ballybofey 7pm
Sunday, Oct. 29th
Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final
Scotstown v Kilcar, Clones, 2.30pm
Ulster Intermediate Championship, quarter-final
Killeavy St Moninna v Milford, Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm
Donegal fixtures
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Glenties, Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Mon, 30 Oct,
Mon, 30 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 12:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's V Burt 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Val Murray
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Mon, 30 Oct,
Mon, 30 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 15:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Semi Final
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: TBC, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 14:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 13s Div 1 Championship Quarter Finals
Wed, 25 Oct,
Wed, 25 Oct, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:15, Ref: Lee Jordan
County Under 13s Division 1 Semi Finals
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: TBC, Dungloe V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 13s Division 2 Semi Finals
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: TBC, Carndonagh V Naomh Columba 14:00, Ref: TBC
