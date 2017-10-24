Donegal GAA club fixtures for this weekend

Kilcar, Milford and Naomh Colmcille are all on Ulster Club Championship duty this weekend, but here in Donegal, there are some important games too.

There's a Senior Championship relegation match on Saturday with Ardara taking on Naomh Muire in Glenties, and there's action too in the U21 championship.

Here's a round-up of what's happening:

Ulster Club Championship

Saturday, October 28th

Ulster Junior Championship quarter-final

Naomh Colmcille v Ballymachugh, Ballybofey 7pm

Sunday, Oct. 29th

Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final

Scotstown v Kilcar, Clones, 2.30pm

Ulster Intermediate Championship, quarter-final

Killeavy St Moninna v Milford, Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm

Donegal fixtures

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation

Sat, 28 Oct,

Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Glenties, Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Sat, 28 Oct,

Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Mon, 30 Oct,

Mon, 30 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B

Sat, 28 Oct,

Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 12:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's V Burt 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sun, 29 Oct,

Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Val Murray

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 28 Oct,

Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Mon, 30 Oct,

Mon, 30 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 15:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 28 Oct,

Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sun, 29 Oct,

Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Semi Final

Sun, 29 Oct,

Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: TBC, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 14:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 13s Div 1 Championship Quarter Finals

Wed, 25 Oct,

Wed, 25 Oct, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:15, Ref: Lee Jordan

County Under 13s Division 1 Semi Finals

Sat, 28 Oct,

Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: TBC, Dungloe V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 13s Division 2 Semi Finals

Sun, 29 Oct,

Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: TBC, Carndonagh V Naomh Columba 14:00, Ref: TBC