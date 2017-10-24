GAELIC GAMES

Donegal GAA club fixtures for this weekend

Ardara meet Naomh Muire in championship play-off

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

Sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal GAA club fixtures for this weekend

Kilcar, Milford and Naomh Colmcille are all on Ulster Club Championship duty this weekend, but here in Donegal, there are some important games too.

There's a Senior Championship relegation match on Saturday with Ardara taking on Naomh Muire in Glenties, and there's action too in the U21 championship.

Here's a round-up of what's happening:

Ulster Club Championship

Saturday, October 28th

Ulster Junior Championship quarter-final

Naomh Colmcille v Ballymachugh, Ballybofey 7pm

Sunday, Oct. 29th

Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final

Scotstown v Kilcar, Clones, 2.30pm

Ulster Intermediate Championship, quarter-final

Killeavy St Moninna v Milford, Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm

Donegal fixtures

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Glenties, Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Mon, 30 Oct,
Mon, 30 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 12:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's V Burt 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Val Murray

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Mon, 30 Oct,
Mon, 30 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 15:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Semi Final
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: TBC, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 14:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 13s Div 1 Championship Quarter Finals
Wed, 25 Oct,
Wed, 25 Oct, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:15, Ref: Lee Jordan

County Under 13s Division 1 Semi Finals
Sat, 28 Oct,
Sat, 28 Oct, Venue: TBC, Dungloe V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 13s Division 2 Semi Finals
Sun, 29 Oct,
Sun, 29 Oct, Venue: TBC, Carndonagh V Naomh Columba 14:00, Ref: TBC