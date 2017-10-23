Milford survive in Division One, Bundoran are relegated

On a day when Kilcar got the win they needed to secure the Democrat Cup and the Division One league title, there were a number of other important games in the top division.

Milford survive and Bundoran join Four Masters in the drop after the final round of matches.

Ryan McMahon scored two of the goals, Kane Barrett and Cathal McGettigan got the other goals as Milford ran out 4-12 to 2-9 winners over Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon.

Michael Carroll and Sean Doherty scored the goals for Gaoth Dobhair. Milford led 2-6 to 0-5 at halftime.

Despite hitting six goal against Naomh Conaill, in Davy Brennan Memorial Park, in their 6-16 to 1-10 win.

Alan Russell, Jamie Brennan, Tommy Hourihane, Michael McEniff, Paul Brennan and Timmy Govorov scored the goals for Bundoran.

The Realt Na Mara led 3-9 to 0-7 at halftime.

Bundoran and Milford ended level on 14 points. But Milford retained their status on the head to head. They won both games between the sides.

So Bundoran, after two seasons in Division One, are back down in Division Two for next season.

Four Masters were already relegated to Division Two.

Glenswilly overcame a halftime deficit to overcome a young St. Michael’s team to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Points from Cathal Gallagher and Michael Murphy in the first half were cancelled out by a brace of points each from Michael Langan and Odhrán McFadden.

St Michael’s led 0-4 Glenswilly 0-3. Playing with the wind in the second half Glenswilly tagged on points from Murphy,Joe Gibbons, Cathal Gallagher, Brian Farrelly, Ciaran Bonner and Caolan Kelly.

Odhrán McFadden scored St Michael’s three second half points.

The win moved Glenswilly onto 16 points and up into fifth place in the league table, just two behind St Michael’s who finished in fourth place.

St Eunan’s, a point beihind Kilcar before yesterday, defeated an already relegated Four Masters 1-17 to 0-8, in O’Donnell Park, and finished runners-up.