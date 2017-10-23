Naomh Muire are promoted to Division Two

Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses clinched promotion back up to Division Two with a 14 point win over Letterkenny Gaels, at the Banks on Sunday.

The win also means the men from the Rosses remain on the top of the Division Three League table and guarantees them promotion.

They are one point ahead of St Naul’s who received a walkover against Downings who conceded the points for their scheduled game.

St Naul’s have one game to play away to Red Hughs and if they win that game they will leapfrog Naomh Muire to take the league title.

David Walsh scored one of the goals and set up the other for Gearoid Gallagher as Naomh Brid ended Gaeil Fhanada hope of possible promotion.

Naomh Brid won the game at Trummon 2-11 to 0-5 having lead 1-5 to 0-3 at halftime.

The two other games in Division Three were on Saturday. In the all Inishowen clash Moville were 1-16 to 1-6 winners over Burt, in Moville.

And Red Hughs had a narrow one point win over Naomh Ultan, in Dunkineely. Red Hughs won 3-7 to 1-12.