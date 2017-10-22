Kilcar complete a league and championship double

Kilcar added the Donegal Division One League title to their championship crown with a facile win over Dungloe, in Rosses Park.



KILCAR 1-14

DUNGLOE 0-1



The team of 2017 also wrote their own piece of club history by adding the Democrat Cup to the Dr Maguire Cup to become the first team from the club to win the championship and league all in the one season.



The great team of the 1980s and ‘90s had tried three times - 1980, ‘85 and ’89 - and failed.



This game as a contest lasted a little over 28 minutes as Dungloe who were short a number of first choice players went toe to toe with the double champions.



But from the moment Michael Hegarty kicked the first of his three points one minute from the halftime to send the champions in three up 0-4 to 0-1 at the break, there was an air of inevitability about it.

Patrick McBrearty inside two minutes. Eoin McHugh, on 15 minutes and McBrearty again on 21 minutes had scored for Kilcar who found the packed well marshalled Dungloe defence to break down.

The champions in waiting were also a little wayward in their shoot as they posted seven first half wides.

And they were also denied a clear goal chance when Ciaran McGinley opened up the Dungloe defence but was denied by a brilliant point blank save from veteran Dungloe keeper Ciaran Sharkey.

Dungloe’s only score came from the boot of Ryan Greene, in the middle of the half from a close in free.

Dungloe lined out without Danny Rodgers, in goals, Gerard Walsh, Shaun Sharkey and Adam Neilly.

Kilcar field 14 of the 15 that started in the 0-7 to 0-4 championship final win over Naomh Conaill, the previous Sunday.

Andrew McClean picked up a knock in the county final and did not start. Stephen Shovlin lined out instead in the number 11 shirt in reshaped forward line.

Leading 0-4 to 0-1 and playing with the incline Kilcar went up a notch on in the second half.

Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty stroked over two frees on the resumption to open up a five point lead within nine minutes of the restart.

And the margin was out to seven thanks to strikes from Ryan McHugh and Brian O’Donnell by the three quarter mark.



With Dungloe wilting and Kilcar’s superior fitness showing Michael Hegarty, Mark Sweeney and McBrearty all pointed as Barry Doherty emptied his bench.

And with the clock ticking and the blue and gold ribbons going on the Democrat Cup, Ryan McHugh added the polish with a trademark McHugh goal on the hour mark after being sent clear by Mark Sweeney.

And Andrew McClean brought down the curtain on a historic victory with an injury time point.

KILCAR;Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Ryan McHugh (1-2), Michael Hegarty (0-3), Barry Shovlin; Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley; Conor Doherty, Stephen Shovlin, Eoin McHugh(0-1); Stephen McBrearty (0-1), Patrick McBrearty(0-4,2f), Matthew McClean.

Subs; Mark Sweeney (0-1) for M McClean 39; Brian O’Donnell (0-1) for S Shovlin 41; Andrew McClean (0-1) for C Doherty 44; Ashley Carr for S McBrearty 57;



DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey; Jason McBride, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle; Caolan Ward, Jack Scally, Matthew Ward; Darren Curran, Raymond Sweeney; Barry Curran, Ryan Greene (0-1,1f), Shaun Wallace; Paul McGarvey, Conor Greene, Shaun McGee.

Subs; Christopher Boyle for S Wallace 40; Mark Clerkin for R Greene 55, inj.



REFEREE; Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)