Aodh Ruadh celebrate league title success

Aodh Ruadh may have lost their final league game of the season, but they still had plenty of reason to celebrate when presented with their Division Two league trophy in Falcarragh on Sunday.

The Ballyshannon club have enjoyed a fantastic season and they're looking forward to playing Division One football in 2018.

They brought the curtain down on their campaign with their final league game away to Cloughaneely yesterday.

The home side, already assured of promotion and second place, rounded off their season wigth a 0-12 to 1-6 victory.

They led by six points at half time, 0-8 to 0-2.

And while Aodh Ruadh were much better in the sec ond half, Cloughaneely held out for a narrow win.

Jason McGee scored five points for Cloughaneely with Aidan Doohan scoring two.

David McGurrin got the Aodh Ruadh goal.

After the game, the Donegal County Board's Central Council delegate, Seamus O'Domhnaill, presented the league trophy to Aodh Ruadh captain, Damien Cleary.

The Ardara v Sean MacCumhaills game was postponed as a mark of respect to the late Pat Shovelin.

That means the relegation places wont be decided until that game is played.

MacCumhaill's are second from bottom, but now have a game in hand. And they'll be pleased to have seen Buncrana lose in their game at Glenfin, 2-16 to 3-10.

There were only three points in this game at the final whistle, even though Glenfin were well in front at the break, leading 1-8 to 0-4.

But credit to Buncrana, they made a real fight of it in the second half, just coming up short.

Killybegs made the trip to play Termon and lost out by seven points, 2-15 to 2-8.

Andrew McMorrow's goal in the early stages of the second half gave Killybegs some hope after they trailed at half time by six points, 1-8 to 0-5.

Fionntan O'Flynn was among the goalscorers for Termon who needed nothing less than the win to secure their safety.

Malin also had to win their final match at home to Naomh Columba.

They did so with some comfort, winning in the end by nine points, 1-11 to 0-5.