Deep sadness at news of the death of Pat Shovelin

There is widespread sadness across Donegal at the news of the passing of former Donegal GAA goalkeeping coach, Pat Shovelin.

The Ardara GAA clubman, aged 41, passed away on Saturday. He had been battling cancer.

A native of Ballykilduff, Ardara, Pat was a well respected and hugely popular man who had played no small part in the success of so many GAA teams in the recent past.

He was goalkeeping coach to Jim McGuinness’s Donegal team which won three Ulster titles and the All-Ireland in 2012.

He was also coach to Declan Bonner’s U-21 team and was on the sideline for the team’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin in Breffni Park earlier this year.

Pat was manager of the Medical Records Department at Letterkenny University Hospital and was an extremely popular member of the hospital’s staff.

He is survived by his wife Chrissy, sons Ethan and Tom, mother Margaret, brothers Gavin and Michael, sister Susie, other relatives and many friends to whom sympathy is extended.