Late McLaughlin strike hands Ulster dramatic victory over Leinster

Ulster came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 against Leinster in their second game of the FAI Youth Interprovincial tournament on Saturday.

Ulster . . . 3

Leinster . . . 2

Denim McLaughlin netted an 89th minute winner for Dan Nolan’s charges at Maginn Park.

Pat Loughrey had put Ulster ahead from the penalty spot midway through the first half. Leinster drew level in the 58th minute and they took the lead from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Ulster levelled when Denim McLaughlin scored from close range in the 77th minute and he popped up in the last minute to win it for the hosts.

Ulster play Connaught in their final game at Dry Arch Park on Sunday morning.