Kilcar to take Democrat Cup and complete the double

There looks like there will be further silverware for Kilcar this Sunday as they head to Dungloe for the final round of league games.

They need to win to clinch the Democrat Cup and do the double for the club for a first time, and barring some major surprise, that is the likely outcome. Dungloe are safe in Division One with little to play for.

St. Eunan’s have Four Masters at home and will probably win but it won’t be enough.

The biggest issue in the top flight is who will go through the trap door with Four Masters. At the moment Bundoran are in the biggest danger. Nothing short of a win away to Naomh Conaill will do for them. Milford also need to win to be sure (they are away to Gaoth Dobhair).



In Division Two the only issues left on final day are the relegation battle with five teams still in the mix as regards relegation along with Killybegs. Malin, Termon, MacCumhaill’s and Glenfin. The permutations are so many that it might take calculators on Sunday evening to work it out. Termon have Killybegs at home and even though they have been very poor of late, they should win to give themselves a chance.

Glenfin have Buncrana at home in what should be a cracker. Buncrana need to win to be sure of staying up. Malin host Naomh Columba and also need a win to give themselves a chance, while MacCumhaill’s travel to Ardara needing at least a point.



In Division Three, Naomh Muire can seal promotion in their final game against already relegated Letterkenny Gaels, while St. Naul’s can do the same if they win away to Downings. The Parish of Inver side will have one game left after Sunday (away to Red Hugh’s) and if they can win both games, they will be Division Three champions.