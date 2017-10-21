Munster come back to deny Ulster victory

The first night of action in the FAI Youth Interprovincials saw Ulster and Munster drew 2-2 at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee on Friday.

Ulster raced into an early lead with goals from Cade Cooke and Pat Loughrey with 10 minutes on the clock. However, Munster halved the deficit with a free kick on 19 minutes.

The equaliser came in the 65th minute and in the end, both sides had to be content with a point.

In Friday night's other game, Leinster had a comfortable 4-1 win over Connacht in Killygordon.

Saturday's action sees Ulster face Leinster in Maginn Park while Connacht meet Munster in Cockhill (Ko 2pm).

On Sunday Ulster play Connacht, again in Bonagee, while Leinster play Munster in Drumkeen. Those games are at 11am.