Eany Celtic win eight-goal classic against Gweedore United

Eight goals were shared in Thursday night's Donegal Youth League match at Carrickboyle where Eany Celtic took the points in a thrilling encounter.



Gweedore United F.C. 3

Eany Celtic F.C. 5

This game played on a very wet evening saw the visitors score three goals in the last 15 minutes to seal the win.

United got off to the best possible start when in the second minute a good pass from Cathal Gillespie put Mikey Boyle away on the left wing and Boyle rounded the defender to slot past the oncoming Joe Campbell in the Eany nets to make it 1-0.

The visitors looked dangerous on occasions and got a deserved equaliser in the 16th minute when Adam McGlone scored a great free kick into the top corner leaving Corless in the United nets with no chance.

The home side put a few nice moves together and went ahead again in the 19th minute when Eamonn Gallagher finished from close range following a good pass from Shaun Mc Fadden. It was end to end stuff following that goal. However, Eany equalised for the second time with a good individual run and finish by Daniel Meehan to make it 2-2 at half time.

In the second half the home side took the lead for the third time when Patrick "Dixie Beag" Ferry was on the mark in the 56th to make it 3-2 with a good finish.

Eany began to push again and put the United defence under pressure and this pressure paid off in the 76th minute when Adam Mc Glone was pulled down in the United box and the referee awarded a penalty. Daniel Meehan converted the spot kick to make it 3-3.

Meehan completed his hatrick in the 82nd minute with another good run and finish to make it 4-3.

Eany completed a good come back and secured the 3 points in the 86th minute when the lively Jack Byrne finished well to make it 5-3.

It was a good team performance from United with Daniel Meehan outstanding for Eany on the night with a man of the match performance.

Referee: Marty Mc Garrigle

