Just check out the championship playing record of Michael Hegarty from Kilcar over 22 seasons

On Sunday last Michael Hegarty got to eventually get his hands on the top trophy in Donegal, winning the Donegal Senior title with Kilcar.

He has toiled for 22 seasons with his beloved Kilcar, through good times and bad, and has been ever present for the club. Sunday was his 85th club championship game over those 22 seasons, missing just three matches, and scoring 4-193.

He has endeared himself to the supporters of the parish, who showed their appreciation for the service he has given over those years, both in Ballybofey on Sunday and at the homecoming on Sunday night.

Below we reproduce the championship playing record, jersey No. and scores of Michael Hegarty, kindly supplied by Charlie O'Donnell. No. 8 seemed to be his favourite number but he has played in a variety of places.

Michael Hegarty - Senior Football Championship - 1996-2017



1996

1 22nd Sept. SF Killybegs 1-11 Kilcar 0-13 sub 0-0 1st game

(59 min for Michael McShane)



1997

2 8th June Four Masters 1-09 Kilcar 1-07 (No worn 12) 0-5

3 6th July Kilcar 0-12 Four Masters 0-06 11 0-7

4 13th July Kilcar 0-10 Four Masters 0-09 11 0-3

5 3rd Aug QF Kilcar 3-11 Killybegs 1-16 8 0-4

6 17th Aug SF St. Eunan’s 2-13 Kilcar 1-11 8 0-2



1998

7 7 June Naomh Conaill 0-7 Cill Chartha 0-11 8 0-2

8 26 July Cill Chartha 0-10 Naomh Conaill 1-5 11 0-5

9 9 Aug QF Aodh Ruadh 1-10 Cill Chartha 1-7 11 0-5



1999

10 20 June Cill Chartha 1-9 St. Naul’s 0-8 14 1-7

11 10 July St. Naul’s 0-13 Cill Chartha 0-8 14 0-5

12 17 July Cill Chartha 0-14 St. Naul’s 1-6 14 0-4

13 14 Aug QF Gweedore 0-6 Cill Chartha 0-6 10 0-4

14 21 Aug QF Gweedore 0-13 Cill Chartha 0-13 10 0-7

15 28 Aug QF Gweedore 2-11 Cill Chartha 1-10 10 1-3



2000

16 2 July Cill Chartha 1-11 Gweedore 2-12 11 0-6

17 16 July Gweedore 1-14 Cill Chartha 0-14 14 0-6



2001

18 27 May Kilcar 1-12 Dungloe 1-9 14 0-8

19 8 July Dungloe 1-14 Kilcar 0-8 14 0-2

20 14 July Dungloe 1-9 Kilcar 0-8 11 0-2



2002

21 21 23 June Cill Chartha 2-11 Killybegs 0-14 8 1-5

22 25 August Killybegs 0-13 Cill Chartha 1-9 8 0-5

23 1 Sept. Killybegs 3-9 Cill Chartha 0-12 8 0-9



2003

13 April Pre Fanad Gaels 0-11 Cill Chartha 0-8 - -

24 20 April Pre Cill Chartha 0-16 Fanad Gaels 1-12 15 0-3

25 27 April Pre Cill Chartha 1-15 Fanad Gaels 2-4 15 0-4

26 11 May Dungloe 0-11 Cill Chartha 0-9 15 0-1

27 14 June Cill Chartha 1-13 Dungloe 1-9 5 0-0

28 13 July Dungloe 0-12 Cill Chartha 0-8 12 0-3



2004

29 16th May Kilcar 2-12 Glenfin 1-10 11 0-2

30 15th Aug Glenfin 2-17 Kilcar 0-13 11 0-7

31 22nd Aug Kilcar 0-13 Glenfin 1-06 8 0-3

32 29th Aug QF Kilcar 2-05 McCumhaills 1-08 8 0-0

33 4th Sept. QF Kilcar 1-11 McCumhaills 0-14 8 0-5

34 11th Sept. QF McCumhaills 1-11 Kilcar 0-09 11 0-1

2005

35 17th July Kilcar 0-09 N. Columba 1-11 14 0-1

36 24th July N. Columba 0-09 Kilcar 0-12 14 0-2

37 7th Aug N. Columba 2-11 Kilcar 0-09 14 0-0



2006

38 16th July Buncrana 0-11 Cill Chartha 0-16 8 0-4

39 27th Aug Cill Chartha 1-10 Buncrana 0-08 8 0-2

40 10th Sept QF. St. Eunan’s 1-15 Cill Chartha 0-10 8 0-0



2007

24th June Buncrana 1-11 Cill Chartha 0-12 - -

41 30th June Cill Chartha 1-10 Buncrana 1-06 8 0-2

42 12th Aug Cill Chartha 1-08 Buncrana 0-10 8 0-0

43 19th Aug QF Gleann tSuilí 0-11 Cill Chartha 0-11 8 0-1

44 25th Aug QF Gleann tSuilí 2-11 Cill Chartha 0-11 8 0-1



2008

45 8th June Gaoth Dobhair 2-12 Cill Chartha 0-11 8 0-2

46 5th July Cill Chartha 0-08 Gaoth Dobhair 1-13 8 0-1



2009

47 23rd May Cloch Cheann Fhaola 0-06 Cill Chartha 0-12 11 0-2

48 15th Aug Cill Chartha 1-09 C. C. Fhaola 0-08 11 0-0

49 30th Aug QF Cill Chartha 1-13 Gaoth Dobhair 1-11 12 0-1

50 13th Sept SF Naomh Conaill 2-15 Cill Chartha 1-08 11 0-0

2010

51 8th May Naomh Conaill 0-08 Cill Chartha 1-11 8 0-0

52 12th June Cill Chartha 0-09 N. Conaill 0-10 8 0-1

53 3rd July Naomh Conaill 2-11 Cill Chartha 0-08 8 0-0



2011

54 22nd May Killybegs 0-06 Cill Chartha 0-14 8 0-0

55 2 July Cill Chartha 3-15 Killybegs 1-07 7 0-1

56 4th Sept. QF Cill Chartha 1.10 Ard a’ Ratha 0-09 5 0-1

57 11th Sept. SF Cill Chartha 1-06 Glenswilly 1-15 5 0-1

(Michael Hegarty sent off – early second half-straight red))

2012

58 6th May Pre Cill Chartha 2-11 Malin 0-06 8 0-0

59 3rd June Pre Malin 0-10 Cill Chartha 0-15 8 0-0

60 30th Sept. St. Eunan’s 1-05 Cill Chartha 1-08 8 0-1

61 6th Oct Cill Chartha 0-10 St. Eunan’s 1-12 8 0-1

62 11th Oct St. Eunan’s 2-06 Cill Chartha 2-05 8 0-0

2013

63 2nd June GP Cill Chartha 0-14 Gleann tSuilí 2-07 8 0-1

64 9th June GP Naomh Mícheal 1-14 Cill Chartha 1-16 8 0-3

65 29th June GP Bundoran 0-07 Cill Chartha 2-19 8 0-1

66 8th Sept. QF Gleann tSuilí 0-08 Cill Chartha 0-07 8 0-2



2014

67 28th Sept. GP Gleann tSuilí 0-06 Cill Chartha 0-09 8 0-0

68 5th Oct. GP Cill Chartha 0-05 N. Mícheal 2-08 8 0-1

69 11th Oct GP Cill Chartha 5-15 Bundoran 0-03 8 0-1

2015

70 23 May GP Cill Chartha 2-13 Naomh Muire 0-8 8 0-0

71 23 Aug GP Killybegs 2-4 Cill Chartha 1-14 8 0-2

72 30 Aug GP Cill Chartha 3-13 Termon 1-8 8 0-1

73 12 Sept. QF Cill Chartha 3-13 Four Masters 0-8 8 0-1

74 27 Sept. SF Naomh Conaill 4-10 Cill Chartha 0-11 8 0-0



2016

75 5 May GP St. Eunan’s 0-13 Kilcar 1-10 8 0-2

76 28 Aug GP Kilcar 2-15 St. Michael’s 0-7 8 0-1

77 4 Sept. GP Killybegs 0-7 Kilcar 0-24 8 0-2

78 24 Sept. QF Kilcar 0-19 Termon 0-4 8 0-4

79 2 Oct SF Kilcar 5-10 Naomh Conaill 1-11 8 1-1

80 16 Oct. Final Glenswilly 1-10 Kilcar 0-12 8 0-1



2017

81 7 May GP Kilcar 1-15 Gaoth Dobhair 1-12 8 0-1

20 Aug GP Ardara 1-6 Kilcar 3-9 - 0-0

82 27 Aug GP Kilcar 0-16 Glenswilly 1-9 8 0-0

83 10 Sept. QF Kilcar 1-20 Bundoran 1-9 11 0-0

84 22 Sept. SF Kilcar 2-16 St. Michael’s 0-7 6 0-0

85 15 Oct Final Kilcar 0-7 N. Conaill 0-4 6 0-1

4-193

Michael Hegarty

22 years playing in the Donegal Senior Football Championship, 1996 – 2017.

First game v



Total Games available 88

Total games played 85

Not played: 2003 v Fanad Gaels

2007 v Buncrana

2017 v Ardara



Scored in games played 65

Not scored in games played 20

Total scored 4-193