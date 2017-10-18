DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: Full round-up of news from Donegal GAA clubs

ST NAUL' S

The-16 Girls reached the Division Two Divisional final by defeating Glenfin by 4-11 to 5-5 in a very exciting contest in Naomh Brid's grounds Ballintra on Sunday morning.

The Club would like to thank Naomh Brid sincerely for putting their field at our disposal as the recent heavy rain and the two adult games on Saturday left our own field unsuitable for this game.

The senior ladies continue their Ulster Championship campaign when they take on Latton from Monaghan in Gerard Gallagher Park on Saturday at 2 pm.

The men took a huge step in their effort to get back to Division Two of the League when they defeated table topping Naomh Mhuire in a tough battle in Mountcharles by 1-9 to 0-8 on Saturday afternoon last.

The October meeting will take place next Monday 23rd October at 9pm in the Clubhouse.

CHILL CHARTHA

What a day it was for the club and parish last Sunday following our county final victory over Naomh Conaill while the match might not live long in the memory the celebrations afterwards showed how much it means to the people of the area to have the cup back after 24 years while on Sunday night the biggest ever homecoming was held in the village well done to Barry and involved they face Scotstown on Sunday 29th in the Ulster Club at 2:30pm in Clones. This Sunday our seniors will be aiming to retain the Division One title in Dungloe and if they do it will be the first every time we won the league and championship double while if our Reserves win they will win the league for the first time since 2004 best of luck to both teams.

Underage

Our Under 16s face Malin away in the county quarter final this Sunday at 12am.

Club Gear

We have club gear on sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs we also will have flags, bunting and other merchandise on sale in the run up to the county final.

Ten Week Development Draw

Our annual Club Development 10 Week Draw starts this Sunday 22nd October, tickets available locally and online on our website please support this important fundraiser for the club.

FREE Mobile CLG Chill Chartha Club App

We have 243 members on our FREE mobile app if you would like to sign up just follow these steps to download your free team App for CLG Chill Chartha. 1. On your phone or iPad go to the app store 2. Search for Team App 3. Install Team App to your phone 4. Search for CLG Chill Chartha 5. Log in and register for the CLG Chill Chartha Club app. 6. You will receive an email notification when you are added you to the system.

Club Lotto

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,200 this week’s numbers were: 12, 16, 22 and 26 winners were: €50 Margaret and Sean McGinley, Umiskin €30 Lisa Deane, Ballymacfadden €20 Christina and Eithne, Ballymacfadden and Brendan Billingsley, Frosses.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000

There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm so please support to be in with a chance of winning the Jackpot and thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! This week’s winners were: €150 Arlene Cunnea €100 Kathleen Keeney €80 Margaret O’Donnell €70 Alva McCabe, Marian Boyle, Bridie McSweeney, Mary Breslin, Mary Diver and Rose McFadden.

For the latest news visit our website www.clgchillchartha.com you can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter at facebook.com/CillCharthaGAA and @KilcarGAA you can also follow us on Instagram at kilcargaa.

CLOUGHANEELY

Both our seniors and reserves travelled to play Ardara in the league on Saturday. Both teams lost with the seniors defeat ending their chance of winning the Division Two league title.

However, despite the defeat they will be in Division One of the ACFL League next season.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday October 11th were 6,8,11,13,15,17. The jackpot was not won. We had 16 match 4’s and the one winner drawn for the €100 was Ava Richardson, Magheroarty. The jackpot this week is €3,200.

The 100 Club winners were; €500 - Seamus McGee; €100 each went to Terry Duggan, Dr McGill, John Gallagher, Gerry McLoughlin and Margaret McCullagh.

Well done to our former ladies player Karen Feeney who lined out with Dunedin Connollys last weekend in the All-British Intermediate Championship final against John Mitchels, Liverpool. Dunedin Connollys were unfortunately narrowly defeated in what was an enthralling final.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

The seniors and reserves are penciled in to take on Naomh Brid on Sunday of this week. Naomh Brid have already secured safety for the season while the Gaels still have a mathematical chance of promotion.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2, 5, 16, 22, 24. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Hugh Friel (Le Chéile). This week's jackpot is €3,400.

Now that their celebrations have died down, we would like to send our congratulations to the Milford GAA club on their recent win in the Intermediate Championship.

Listen, out for our family, friends, neighbours, community and be available to them in a time of need.Look, out for each other, the young, and the elderly those who are vulnerable, those living alone, those who are being bullied and those who might be sad.

Hard luck to our U13 girls who lost out to an impressive Aodh Rua side in the Division One final on Sunday. Manager Tracey, should be extremely proud of their efforts all year and we look forward to seeing them back in action next season.

ST MICHAEL'S

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 6,7,12,16,17,18. The Match 5 winners were were Derek Wilkinson Creeslough and Madge McGinley Feymore who won €700. This weeks Jackpot is €4700.

We finished our Autumn Parish League last Sunday and are due to commence our eight week

cademy on Sunday October 29th at 11am in the Clubhouse.

Best of luck to the management and boys in their County quarter final this Sunday, October 22nd October, see fixtures for venue.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,2,3,5, 6. The €50 winners were Tommy Hourihane, The Rock, Bundoran, Kathleen Quinn, Kerrib 212 Pomeroy Road,Tyrone; Brianie McEniff, The Ross, Bundoran. This week's jackpot will be €6800.

Both the seniors and reserves travel to Glenties at the weekend with their Division One survival on the agenda.

Next Friday night October 20th there is a Pink Ladies Night fundraiser in the Birds Nest starting at 9pm.Tickets are currently on sale at €10.

Then on November 3rd the Annual Bord na nOg Social Night takes place in the Oyster Bar with music by Johnny Gallagher and a host of other local artists. There will be loads of spot prizes on the night and tickets are available also for €10 euro.

Next weekend our U13 Girls team contest their Co final against Letterkenny Gaels. We wish Shane Dessie Hannah and all the squad the best of luck.

Well done to Emily Mc Govern and NIcole Gallagher who travelled to Cookstown last weekend with the Donegal U13 Squad to compete in the Ulster Blitz.

The U-21 played Buncrana last Saturday in the U-21 B championship and lost away.

AODH RUADH

It's official. A second successive promotion and a second successive league title for the senior footballers of Aodh Ruadh.

Well done to James O'Donnell, the back room team and every player who pulled on a senior jersey in 2017 for all their hard work over the course of the year.

The final games of the division 2 season take place this Sunday in Cloich Cheann Fhaola. With the league decided our joust with the hosts at Páirc Naomh Fionnain will be purely a celebration of football. The reserve game throws in at 1.30pm, followed by the seniors at 3pm.

Elsewhere, comhghairdeas to Anthony McGrath on his recent appointment as Donegal senior team psychologist.

The under 16s booked their place in the county B championship semi-final with a 4-10 to 2-5 victory against Glenfin on Sunday afternoon.

Details have been confirmed for the Ballyshannon Shoe Company under 10 league. Teams are as follows - Team A: Oran Gillespie (C), Garvey Meade (VC), Garreth Brennan, Killian McPhelim, Eoghan Gallagher, Fionn Hartin, Sean Maguire, Cádhla Dolan, James Gallagher, Darragh McCready, Eoghan (Blake) Gallagher, Markko Branley, Jack Gormley, Shaun McGarrigle, Eoghan McNulty.

Team B: Ted O'Donnell (C), Liam Doogan (VC), Corey Sheridan, Donagh Kelly, Max Roper, Stephen Doran, Patrick Reynolds, Jessica O'Mahoney, Rossa McCauley, Eoghan McCadden, Conor Grennan, Dara Vaughan, Anton Duffy, Cathal Kelly, Patrick Clarke.

Team C: Dara McGloin (C), Eoin Cassidy (VC), Darragh O'Mahoney, Lauren Foy, Fionn Doogan, Daithi Sheerin, Cormac Finnegan, Ben Daly, Tomas Keown, Oisin McCadden, Manus Conlan, MJ Ward, William Ryan, Aaron Reynolds, Callum O'Neill

Team D: Barry Campbell (C), Rian McCauley (VC), Sean O'Neill, Alan Vaughan, Joseph Gibbions,Bobby Melly, Kian Dykes, Roise Conlan, Jayden Clyne McGrath, Sam Davitt, Callum Dorrian, Anthony Duffy, Ethan Kerrigan, Joey Daly, Aaron McLoone.

The games are on Friday October 20 th, Monday 23 rd, October 27 th, Monday 30 th- semi-final and Friday November 3rd finals.

Games will be played according to Go Games rules. Two touch, goals and points count the same.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Tuesday 28th November. All team managers should have reports submitted to Lisa McTernan by Friday 17th November. The committee would like to take this opportunity thank the White Hotel Group for sponsoring the Euro Shot Challenge weekend away.

Aodh Ruadh made it back-to-back under 13 county titles on a lovely afternoon for football in Burt. They did it in dominant style too, excelling in every sector of the pitch against a brave Gaeil Fhánada team.

After the game Donegal Ladies chairman Liam Skelly presented the Division 1 championship trophy to Aodh Ruadh captain Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien. Then it was back to Ballyshannon for a beep around the town before refreshments in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh and a watch of the match video where Pearl McHugh showed Marty Morrissey would want to watch his back.

There will be a Hurling Foundation Coaching Course on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th November in Ballybofey. The child protection course will take place on the Friday night. For underage hurling to survive in the club we need some new people to get involved in helping out with teams. Anyone interested in doing this course is asked to contact John Rooney on 086-2587793 before Tuesday 17th October.

The National Club Draw returns once again for 2019 and tickets are out now. The prizes are, as ever, spectacular.

Once again, Aodh Ruadh keeps 100 percent of monies raised by the club. Tickets are available from Lisa McTernan and Gerard Ferguson and committee members.

There will be a Bring and Buy Sale in the Mercy Hall on Sunday, 12th November from 11am to 3pm.

If you would like to hire a stall please contact Karol Foley on 086-8780164. The charge for stalls is a modest €20. Proceeds will go towards getting jerseys for under 12 girls.

The Ladies AGM will take place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday 18th November at 6pm. The underage football presentation night will take place in the Abbey Centre on Saturday 25th November. The annual club dinner dance will take place on Saturday, 20th January 2019.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,000. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 8, 9, 12 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Gary Melly, c/o Pat's Bar; Margaret Gahan, Tirconail Street; Vivienne McCabe, Cluain Barron; Pat Gruddy, c/o Pat's Bar; Síofra, Niamh an Sadhbh Hughes, The Mullans. Next draw is in McGinley's with a jackpot of €5,100 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers played out a draw with Naomh Ultan on Saturday evening at Páirc na nGael.

Good luck to our U-13 girls who take on Bundoran in their County final at the weekend.

Jack Winters from Letterkenny Gaels was awarded a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action at NUI Galway at the weekend.

This certificate was awarded through a joint initiative with the GAA Dermot Earley Leadership Initiative and Foroige. Jack was one of four individuals from clubs in Donegal who were awarded the certificate after a year long course that was completed in September 2017. In all 204 students from across Ireland (both North and South) were awarded the certificate.

The annual comedy in the Clubroom continues this weekend. Ticket sales are going well and anyone wishing to come along should secure one today. To book tickets please contact 087 1332680. Please see Facebook or website for more details.

Adults, children, do you want to be involved in Scór? Whether performing or helping the performers to prepare we need musicians, singers, Irish dancers, actors, public speakers, quizzers. If you can help or you can perform please contact Bairbre 089 4218215. Let's do our club proud again this year.

Underage football training will resume indoors during February 2018. More details to follow.

Outdoor camogie training has concluded for the season and the girls will return to indoor training at the LYIT hall in early November.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was 0 winner of the lotto jackpot €2600 in week 14 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 16th October 2017.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Martin Mc Gowan c/o Donegal Hardware and Mella Britton, The Glebe. The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 8 and 14. The next draw takes place on Monday 23rd October 2017.

Club Lotto: Renew Subscriptions, the club would ask all persons that are members of our lotto to pay annual subscription to sellers of to treasurer Paul Timoney 0872791305. New members are welcome with quarterly and half yearly subscription.

A gala banquet honouring Donegal’s All-Ireland winning team from 1992 will be held on Friday-week -and organisers are hoping for a capacity crowd at the Abbey Hotel.

Friday-week’s banquet will raise money for three charities: Pieta House, Donegal Hospice and the Inishowen Flood Relief Fund.

Organisers hope a crowd of around 550 will be in attendance. Tickets, costing €40, can be purchased from the Abbey Hotel or by contacting the Donegal GAA office in Ballybofey.

AN TEARMAINN

Senior and Reserve: The last league games of the year take place on Sunday at the Burn Road when we welcome Killybegs. The Reserves throw in at 1.30 and the seniors at 3 pm. This is a crucial game for the lads, and all support for the final game of 2017 would be much appreciated.

Community Employment Scheme: We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road, if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

U-16 Boys: Congratulations to the lads who won the Division 1 Shield on Wednesday last. and to PJ, James & Trevor.

On Saturday our 5 representatives on the NW U14 Developmetn squad headed for Owenbeg to take part in the Ulster blitz, well don Kevin, Luke, Manus, Mark and Eoin.

On Saturday our u13 boys lost out to Gaoth Dobhair in the NRB U13 Shield competition bringing down the curtain on their season,.

On Friday night our u11 boys put in a great performance again under the lights, this time in Mullaghduff with hosts N Muire providing the opposition. Thanks to James and Paddy for their extra eeffort with these boys in recent weeks.

It's Scór time once again, and we are hoping to build on last year's great participation. So, if you are a club member under 18 years of age, and might like to sing, play an instrument or recite a poem or story, this is your chance to represent the club at this year's Scór, which has the regional semi-finals in November. Please contact the Club Secretary on 0861740682 for more information!

Last week's Lotto draw took place in Wilkins. Numbers drawn were 6,7,16 and 20. There was no Jackpot winner or Match 3 winners. Open draw winners were Kevin Robinson, William Dillon c/o Bingo & Fiona McMonagle, Next week's draw takes place in The Lagoon, with Kath McSharry and Nicola Doherty co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €2,250.

NAOMH BRID

All roads lead to the Central Hotel, Donegal Town this weekend the club are holding a Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. Doors open 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm sharp. Come early to avoid the rush.

To celebrate 30 years of Naomh Brid Bord Na nOg we are hosting a 6 team U12 tournament on this coming Saturday from 11- 1-30pm to celebrate this mile stone.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,400. The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 10, 16, 18. The €25 winners were Evelyn Gallagher, Shane Gallagher, Keith M , Mc Fadden Clan . The next draw will take place in the Bay Bush, Ballintra on the 23rd October.

Naomh Brid seniors played their last away game of the season away to Moville and ended in a draw. Eoin Mc Garrigle had a dominant second half in a good physical game. Our scores came from Callum Gallagher 1-1, Dara Brogan 0-4, Declan Mc McCafferty 0-1, Paul Mc Grory 0-1.

Due to the rapid growth in Ladies player numbers both in our under age and our senior panels we have a Coaching position available. If you are interested then please contact Martin Goldrick on 0879732593.

Good luck to the Donegal Masters team who are playing Mayo in Ballymote in the All Ireland semi-final. Throw in at 2.30pm Saturday.

From all here at the club we would like to wish Seamus Gallagher and PJ Rooney a quick recovery.

NA CEALLA BEAGA

Minor board meeting on Friday 20th October at 7.30pm in meeting room, Fintra.

Kilotto numbers 2,24,28,30 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,500 There was no match 3 winner.

You can play Kilotto online on smart-lotto.ie by following this link,http://bit.ly/KillybegsGAA

Once you enter the site it's all very straight forward, you can pick your own numbers or do a quick pick. Good luck everyone.

There was no bingo this week. Next weeks bingo jackpot is at €2,100 on 45 no.'s. Bingo every Monday at 9pm in the Foresters Hall...

Fixtures

Sunday, 22nd Oct.: Con Mc Guinness memorial tournament in Fintra at 12pm

Sunday 22nd Oct, Reserves and Seniors away to Termon at 1.30pm and 3.00pm

Monday 23rd Oct, U16 boys county semi final V St.Eunans, time TBC.

Congrats to our 1992 county final winners who were honoured on Sunday at the county final.

Primary School Coaching: Coaching for boys in 4th, 5th and 6th classes will commence this Friday, 20th Oct, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Astro turf pitch in St.Catherines Voc. School for 6weeks. New players very welcome. €2 per week, please bring gum shield and water.

The Scor na nOg competition will be commencing shortly. CLG Na Cealla Beaga hope to take part. This is open to anyone under 17 years of age. The club hope to take part in Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Recitation, Instrumental Music and Table Quiz. A meeting of Scor committee will be held shortly. Further details from Pat Connaghan 0872058568.