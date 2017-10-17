Irish U-15 call ups for Finn Harps pair Patrick McGarvey and Fionnan Coyle

There was great news for the Finn Harps Academy yesterday with the news that two of the club’s U-15 players, goalkeeper Patrick McGarvey and right-back Fionnan Coyle, have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for back-to-back international games against Poland next month.

The new Harps Academy Head Kevin McHugh, who is also in charge of the club’s U15 team, says the selection of McGarvey and Coyle is also a testament to the great work done by their previous clubs in developing the players to a stage where they were able to sign and play for the club in the new League of Ireland competition.

“I would like to acknowledge the huge contribution that Keadue Rovers played in developing Patrick McGarvey and the same goes to Gweedore Utd who did a great job with Fionnan Coyle before he signed for us.

“It’s a great honour for the boys and just rewards for their effort and performances this season. Daniel Gildea has just recovered from an injury and would also have made this squad, but he will get his chance again. It’s the pinnacle of what we are trying to do at the Finn Harps Academy, we aim to get the maximum potential from each player and see where that takes them.” McHugh said.

McGarvey and Coyle are traveling to Dublin for a training camp on Saturday week ahead of the two internationals, which take place early next month.

The games will take place at the Longford F.C. grounds on Saturday 11th and Thursday 16th of November.