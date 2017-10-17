O'Hagan makes dramatic last ditch penalty save for Eany Celtic against Swilly Rovers

Eany Celtic goalkeeper Enda O’Hagan pulled off a spectacular late penalty save to send Eany into the second leg of their U16 Champions League semi-final on level terms.

Eany Celtic 2

Swilly Rovers 2

In what was a game of two halves O’Hagan's dramatic save proved to be the defining moment in the game.

Eany took the lead on four minutes after Thomas White’s corner ricocheted menacingly around the Swilly box and a goal line clearance from Loughlan Mulroy’s shot struck a defender and somehow ended up in the back of the net.

The home team failed to capitalise on their early lead however and Swilly began to create chances. On the 10th minute the visiting side grabbed a deserved equaliser after a shot from the left hand side looped over the stranded Eany keeper and nestled into the back of the net.

In the 25th minute a Swilly corner resulted in a fine save from Eany’s Enda O’Hagan but the Swilly forwards were first to the rebound and wasted no time in dispatching the ball past the outstretched keeper. Swilly went in at half-time with a well earned lead.

Eany began the second half as they had begun the first but this time there was more conviction about their play and in the 60th minute Conor Campbell set Loughlan Mulroy off on a run down the right hand side, Mulroy delivered into the box and Eany number ten Kyle Campbell volleyed home for the equaliser.

With five minutes left on the clock Eany could have taken the lead again after a shot from Thomas White evaded the Swilly keeper only to roll along the crossbar and bounce off the line.

A minute later it looked as though Swilly would leave with the spoils after they were awarded a penalty but the Eany keeper held his nerve, went the right way and his spectacular save ensured that Eany would head to Swilly for the second leg next weekend on level terms.