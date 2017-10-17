DONEGAL GAA
Here's the full list of GAA club fixtures in Donegal over the coming week
Kilcar have the chance to add the Democrat Cup this weekend to the senior championship and do the double for the first time.
It is one of the most important fixtures this weekend as they travel to Dungloe needing a win.
FULL RANGE OF FIXTURES
County Hurling Under 16s A Final
Sat, 21 Oct,
Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Donegal, Dungloe V St Eunan's 16:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 22 Oct,
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
County Hurling Under 16s B Final
Thu, 19 Oct,
Thu, 19 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Burt V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 22 Oct,
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: Marc Brown
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 21 Oct,
Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 16:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Sun, 22 Oct,
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 15:00, Ref: Paul Clifford
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 22 Oct,
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 13:30, Ref: George Montgomery
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 22 Oct,
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Joe O?donnell
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 21 Oct,
Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 14:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
Sun, 22 Oct,
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Letterkenny Gaels 13:30, Ref: Don Langan
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: Ciara Foy
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Quarter Final
Sun, 22 Oct,
Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: Leo Devenney
County Under 16s Div 1 Championship Semi Finals
Fri, 20 Oct,
Fri, 20 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Killybegs V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: George Montgomery
Fri, 20 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 20:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
County Under 16s Div 3 Championship Final
Sat, 21 Oct,
Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Cloughaneely V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
County Under 13s Div 2 Quarter Finals
Sat, 21 Oct,
Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Carndonagh 12:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
