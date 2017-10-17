Here's the full list of GAA club fixtures in Donegal over the coming week

Kilcar have the chance to add the Democrat Cup this weekend to the senior championship and do the double for the first time.

It is one of the most important fixtures this weekend as they travel to Dungloe needing a win.

FULL RANGE OF FIXTURES

County Hurling Under 16s A Final

Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Donegal, Dungloe V St Eunan's 16:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

County Hurling Under 16s B Final

Thu, 19 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Burt V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 16:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 15:00, Ref: Paul Clifford

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 13:30, Ref: George Montgomery

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Joe O?donnell

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 14:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Letterkenny Gaels 13:30, Ref: Don Langan

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: Ciara Foy

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Quarter Final

Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

County Under 16s Div 1 Championship Semi Finals

Fri, 20 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Killybegs V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: George Montgomery

Fri, 20 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 20:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

County Under 16s Div 3 Championship Final

Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Cloughaneely V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

County Under 13s Div 2 Quarter Finals

Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Carndonagh 12:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian