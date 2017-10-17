BRIAN MCENIFF: I'm worried about the state of Donegal football

It was a disappointing county final and I have to admit I left Ballybofey with not a good feeling about Donegal football.

I think we are going to have to look at they way we play our football. Let that be restricting the handpass and encouraging more kicking, but something needs to done and it is something we need to discuss.

I was speaking to a number of supporters on the way out of the ground and they were really disappointed.

I was thinking coming down road that there was not much on show for the county manager.

The way the two teams set up. Parking the bus as they call it. It was always going to turn out the way it did.

But that is the way the game has gone. The two teams showed each other respect. I heard Ryan McHugh say afterwards on the radio, they knew if they did not allow Glenties score goals they would win.

There were only two points scored in the second half, one each.

In fairness to Kilcar overall they were the better team and were deserving winners.

However, when you take into account Glenties kicked seven wides in the second half it could have been a different story if they were a little more clinical in front of the posts.

The two teams defended very well and Kilcar had that little bit more penetration up front.

Glenties had a good defensive ploy and it worked well. But they didn’t seem to have an offensive plan and only kicked four points over the entire game.

I counted at one stage in the game in the second half, and with Glenties chasing the game, just one Glenties player in the Kilcar half.

And when I looked a couple of minutes later they had no one in the Kilcar half. They were all back defending. Now that is no way to chase a game as they were doing at the time.

I often wonder if a team playing a defensive game threw off the shackles and went for it.

Ryan McHugh kicked a brilliant point in the second half. It was Kilcar’s only point of the second half.

And I was delighted to see Mark McHugh pick up the man of the match award. He won a lot of ball and got through a lot of work and was without doubt man of the match.

Finally, I’m looking forward to Friday night’s 1992 All-Ireland winning team’s 25th anniversary banquet in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town.

It should be a good night and there are still a number of tickets available. Anyone wishing to get one contact Noreen Doherty or Philip McGlynn.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.